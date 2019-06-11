XSport Global Inc. Announces Appointment of New President and CEO





Company Focused on Accelerating Product Launches and Acquiring Future Innovative Sports Technologies

CHARLOTTE, NC, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) (“XSport Global” or the “Company”), a sports technology and media holding company, announces Ray Mariorenzi as its new President and CEO.

Mariorenzi is a seasoned executive who brings more than thirty years of experience in business startups, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and customer acquisition. Mariorenzi’s experience in capital markets and mobile application technology is a formula for creating “speed to market” advantages for new, innovative products and services to both consumer and business markets.

In his new role at XSport Global, Inc., Mariorenzi is expected to lead the expansion of the current business offerings, while identifying new strategic growth prospects and acquisitions that will catapult the company to new heights and expand the youth sports technology market segment.

"I am thrilled to be joining XSport Global Inc. and look forward to hitting the ground running as CEO,” said Mariorenzi. “I am excited to be involved in an explosive, high-growth category such as sports-centric technology industry. I am eager to capitalize on the platform that has been established, and proud to work alongside this experienced team to accelerate the Company's growth, and realize the full potential of our brands HeadTrainer, FitLinkDNA and Shift Now.”

As a recognized leader in PR and marketing, he also brings decades of experience to XSport Global, Inc. through his work with former clients such as Harlem Globe Trotters, San Diego Chargers, NASCAR Europe and individuals such as NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding and member of the US National Basketball Team, Jason Kidd.

The company is extremely confident in the core XSport Global Inc. business model and the new leadership addition. “XSport Global Inc. has gained a very experienced leader who will decisively advance our brands through his many years of expertise in international business, both in the traditional and capital markets,” said a company spokesperson.

A new west coast innovation center will be added in late 2019.

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Our flagship company HeadTrainer, Inc. was established to create, develop, promote, market, produce, and distribute online/mobile application cognitive training tools initially intended for the youth, millennial and adult sports markets. The mobile platform was designed and developed in careful coordination with a team of professionals from the fields of science and medicine, and world-class athletes from a variety of sports. Visit www.xsportglobal.com and www.headtrainer.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “would” or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to develop, market and sell products and services, based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company’s products, services and technology; the availability of additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company’s go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the XSport Global Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the other documents XSport Global files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that XSport Global is not able to predict accurately or control. XSport Global’s actual results may differ materially from the expectations that XSport Global describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause XSport Global’s actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for XSport Global to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by XSport Global in this press release speaks only as of the date on which XSport Global makes it. XSport Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

TraDigitalIR

Media Relations

Sean Leous

212.389.9782 x102

sean@tradigitalir.com





Investor Relations

Lester Steptoe Jr.

(980) 270-0040

lj@xsportglobal.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.