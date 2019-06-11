Looking Ahead to the Action from the Cannabis Drinks Expo in San Francisco

High-profile event for cannabis industry coming to California in July 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- On July 25, San Francisco is going to become the center of the U.S. cannabis industry, as hundreds of individuals involved in the development, production, distribution and retailing of cannabis drinks and related alcoholic beverages make their way to California for the first-ever Cannabis Drinks Expo .



The conference, which is intended to help participants unlock new opportunities in the fast-growing U.S. cannabis industry, will include a full day of panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and speaker presentations from some of the biggest names in the industry.

During the morning session, a series of high-profile speakers will help to highlight some of the most attractive business opportunities in the market today. They will focus on the strategies and tactics needed to bring a new cannabis drink product to market. Bill Silver, CEO of Cannacraft, and Jeff Maser, President and CEO of Tinley Beverages, will cover the key aspects of tapping into the market for cannabis beverages. In addition, Bruce Linton, Chairman and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, will address the most important factors to keep in mind as entrepreneurs look to develop new products for the North American market.

These three high-level presentations will set the stage for the following group of dynamic speakers, who will cover some of the day-to-day legal and regulatory aspects of bringing a new cannabis drinks product to market in the highly regulated U.S. marketplace. Experts presenting at the Cannabis Drinks Expo include Rebecca Stamey-White, Partner at Hinman & Carmichael LLP; Michael Cooper, Managing Member of MadisonJay Solutions LLC; Omar Figueroa, an author and cannabis law expert at the Law Offices of Omar Figueroa; and Stacey Hostetter, General Counsel at Cannacraft.

After these morning sessions set the context for what it takes to enter the cannabis drinks market, the second part of the day will include insights and analysis from some of the top executives, tastemakers and influencers who are helping to shape the industry. This includes noted mixologist and author Warren Bobrow, who will demonstrate some of the interesting cocktails being made with cannabis today, as well as Jeremy Marshall, Brewmaster at Lagunitas, who will talk about the converging worlds of beer and cannabis, and Chip Forsythe, cannabis winemaker and owner of Rebel Coast Winery, who will talk about the converging worlds of wine and cannabis.

“We really wanted to present a wide range of different speakers who could help to showcase the real dynamism and growth potential of this industry,” said Sid Patel, CEO and Founder of Beverage Trade Network , the organizer of the event.

Other high-profile names presenting at the event include John Korkidis, cannabis mixologist and founder of Proposition Cocktail Company; Kimberly Belle, cannabis cuisine activist; and Jamie Evans, founder of Herb Somm. As well, a number of representatives from top brands and brand building agencies will be presenting at the event. Key names to watch include Kathleen Murphy, a VP in charge of innovation at Francis Ford Coppola Winery; Terence Donnelly, Chairman and CEO of Hill Street Beverage Co; Michael Hayford, Chairman and CEO of Lighthouse Strategies; and Eric Schnell, Co-Founder of Beyond Brands (creator of the cannabis-infused sparkling tonic Mood33).

At the end of the full day of activities, participants will have a comprehensive view of what it takes to succeed in the fast-growing cannabis drinks industry. They will understand the key strategies and tactics for success, and they will also find out why certain brands are already having so much success in the marketplace. And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities for networking throughout the one-day event. In addition to the conversations that will happen at the exhibitor booths, there will also be many opportunities to network one-on-one with other event participants and to ask specific questions about your own business.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to get started in the cannabis drinks market, or how to transition from the wine or beer industry into the cannabis industry, the Cannabis Drinks Expo is shaping up to be the must-attend event of the year.

For more information on the Cannabis Drinks Expo, please visit: https://cannabisdrinksexpo.com/

For additional details on event organizers Beverage Trade Network, please visit: https://beveragetradenetwork.com/

About Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a producer of competitions, conferences, expos and trade shows for the alcohol beverage trade industry around the world. BTN is the alcohol beverage industry’s leading network and is committed to helping importers and distributors find new suppliers from all over the world. BTN hosts events in London, New York, and San Francisco, including the highly acclaimed International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show ( London and San Francisco ), the London Wine Competition (London) and the USA Trade Tasting show (New York).

