Ryan Andella, 8th Grader from Goff Middle School in Pawtucket RI, Receives Special Recognition and Award as No Bully Upstander of the Month, Sponsored by Hasbro, Inc.

Student is recognized for his kindness and compassion at awards ceremony by No Bully and Hasbro Inc.

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ryan Andella will be honored for his kindness and compassion towards his fellow peers today at a special ceremony happening at Goff Middle School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Ryan was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Colson, because “he is consistently kind and includes others when he sees them being excluded.”

No Bully, a leading anti-bullying organization dedicated to eradicating bullying worldwide while “building sustainable social and emotional strategies that ignite empathy and compassion” has been working with Goff Middle School for the past four years. The nonprofit’s partnership with the school is sponsored by Hasbro, Inc. No Bully and Hasbro have worked together since 2015 to take proactive steps in the global fight against bullying, helping to create a positive environment that makes the world a better place for children.

Once a month, No Bully selects an Upstander to recognize and present a special award to.

In honor of Ryan’s nomination, Hasbro will be rewarding him with a private tour of their headquarters, including a visit to their video production studio and model shop. Hasbro will also present Ryan with a special gift bag full of Hasbro toys and games.



This evening at 6pm EST, Ryan will again be recognized at a special awards banquet where Kevin Colman, Director of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact from Hasbro, will be on site to say a few words about Ryan’s achievement and present him with a special “Be Fearless, Be Kind” statue made in his honor. Hasbro’s signature philanthropic initiative, BE FEARLESS BE KIND, is designed to inspire and empower kids to have compassion, empathy and courage to stand up for others and be inclusive throughout their lives, dovetailing with No Bully’s programs.





No Bully is a nonprofit organization that ignites compassion to eradicate bullying and cyber-bullying worldwide. Founded in San Francisco in 2003, No Bully was started by a collaborative team of educators, psychologists and lawyers committed to building a kinder and more compassionate world through ending the crisis of bullying in schools and online. Since its founding, No Bully has had a 90% success rate eliminating bullying in schools, serving 326 schools and over 200,000 students in the United States, partnering with institutions, families, parents, and students to teach the good use of power by empowering voice, compassion toward others, and inclusivity. Learn more at www.nobully.org and follow us on Facebook (@nobully), Twitter (@NoBully_org) and Instagram (@NoBully_org).

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

