Commercial & Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Market, 2024 - Focus on Agricultural Vehicles, Buses & Coaches, Construction Vehicles, Forklifts, Lightweight Commercial Vehicles, & Trucks

Electric Vehicles have been penetrating the passenger vehicle market significantly, but what is the story for commercial vehicles? Motivations and incentives are different in this sector where latest-and-greatest pales in comparison to ROI. Within PTR's e-Mobility segment, this new database has been designed to look deeper into these vehicles, complimenting both the EV Charging Infrastructure (EVSE) Service as well as the Battery Benchmark Service.



PTR has focused on the six major segments of the commercial vehicle market. Many segments have different drivers and market dynamics, not to mention a myriad of OEMs providing solutions.



Commercial & Off-Highway Vehicle Segmentations Covered:

Agricultural Vehicles Buses & Coaches Construction Vehicles Forklifts (Industrial Trucks) Lightweight Commercial Vehicles - LCVs (Incl. Vans & Delivery Vehicles) Trucks

What is Included

Dataset with vehicle units for both conventional and electrified commercial vehicles in above six segments



Power BI Dashboard for interactive analytics on the data to support quick analysis on the dataset

Market Share of top manufacturers (OEMs) by each vehicle segment.

Live dashboards for quick access to industry news, important sources and update log.

Analyst comments on key market trends.

Companies Mentioned



