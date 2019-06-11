Commercial & Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Market, 2024 - Focus on Agricultural Vehicles, Buses & Coaches, Construction Vehicles, Forklifts, Lightweight Commercial Vehicles, & Trucks
Electric Vehicles have been penetrating the passenger vehicle market significantly, but what is the story for commercial vehicles? Motivations and incentives are different in this sector where latest-and-greatest pales in comparison to ROI. Within PTR's e-Mobility segment, this new database has been designed to look deeper into these vehicles, complimenting both the EV Charging Infrastructure (EVSE) Service as well as the Battery Benchmark Service.
PTR has focused on the six major segments of the commercial vehicle market. Many segments have different drivers and market dynamics, not to mention a myriad of OEMs providing solutions.
Commercial & Off-Highway Vehicle Segmentations Covered:
- Agricultural Vehicles
- Buses & Coaches
- Construction Vehicles
- Forklifts (Industrial Trucks)
- Lightweight Commercial Vehicles - LCVs (Incl. Vans & Delivery Vehicles)
- Trucks
What is Included
- Dataset with vehicle units for both conventional and electrified commercial vehicles in above six segments
- Power BI Dashboard for interactive analytics on the data to support quick analysis on the dataset
- Market Share of top manufacturers (OEMs) by each vehicle segment.
- Live dashboards for quick access to industry news, important sources and update log.
- Analyst comments on key market trends.
Companies Mentioned
- AGCO Corporation
- Amalgamations Group
- Anhui Forklift Truck Group
- Ashok Leyland
- CNH Industrial
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Claas Group
- Crown Equipment Corp.
- Daimler Group
- Deere & Company
- Dongfeng Motor
- Doosan Corporation
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Groupe PSA
- Groupe Renault
- Hangcha Group
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Jungheinrich AG
- Kion Group
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Kubota Corporation
- Liebherr Group
- Mahindra Group
- Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co.
- Navistar International
- Nissan Motor Co.
- PACCAR Inc.
- SAIC Motor Corporation
- SDF Group
- Sany Heavy Industry Co.
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- TATA Motors
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
- Volvo Group
- XCMG Group
- Xiamen King Long Motor Group
- Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co.
- Zhongtong Bus Holding Co.
