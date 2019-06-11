Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market 2019-2024 - Growing Demand from the Transportation and Automotive Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market By Derivative (Poly (methyl methacrylate), Surface Coatings & Adhesives, PVC Modifiers, Emulsion Polymers & Other Methacrylic Acids), By Substrate, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market was valued at approximately $ 10.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to cross $ 13.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Growing demand from the transportation and automotive industries in the emerging countries as well as rising inclination towards low carbon-emitting vehicles is leading to growing consumption of methyl methacrylate adhesives. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is hindering the growth of the market.



The global MMA market is categorized into derivatives, substrate and region. Among derivatives, Poly (methyl methacrylate) is the leading segment, as MMA is mainly used as a raw material for poly (methyl methacrylate), which is in huge demand in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries. PMMA is mostly used as an alternative to glass in the automotive and construction industries.



The use of MMA adhesives in the automotive industry is growing rapidly as they minimize the weight of vehicles and provide superior performance characteristics. These adhesives are used in the automotive components as well as in the exteriors and interiors of automobiles. Further, MMA finds wide variety of applications in surface coatings & adhesives, PVC modifiers, emulsion polymers, etc.



Additionally, on basis of substrates, the market is categorized into metal, plastic, and composites. Of all, metal is the largest segment, which is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years as well. However, the composite sub-segment is expected to be the fastest-growing substrate in the global methyl methacrylate adhesives market on account of the rising demand for MMA adhesives for bonding composite components which include bumpers, deflectors, roofs, blades, composite tanks, car seats, interior body panel structures and instrument panels of tanks, buses, etc.



Regionally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the leading segment in the global MMA adhesives market. The region is also the major producer of MMA adhesives. Due to the economic shrinkage and saturation in both European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to Asia-Pacific. The region has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of MMA adhesives owing to the rising income levels, increasing domestic demand as well as easy access to resources.



Key Target Audience:

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives (EPS) manufacturers and suppliers

Government and other regulatory bodies

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Industry Overview



6. Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Derivative (Poly (methyl methacrylate), Surface Coatings & Adhesives, PVC Modifiers, Emulsion Polymers, Other Methacrylic Acid)

6.2.2. By Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composites)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Derivative

7.2.2. By Substrate

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. China Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

7.4. Republic of Korea Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

7.5. Japan Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

7.6. Taiwan Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

7.7. Singapore Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

7.8. Thailand Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook



8. North America Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Derivative

8.2.2. By Substrate

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. United States Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

8.4. Mexico Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

8.5. Canada Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook



9. Europe Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Derivative

9.2.2. By Substrate

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Germany Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

9.4. United Kingdom Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

9.5. France Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

9.6. Russia Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook



10. Rest of World (South America, Middle East & Africa) Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Derivative

10.2.2. By Substrate

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Brazil Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

10.4. Saudi Arabia Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

10.5. Iran Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook

10.6. UAE Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Arkema (Altuglas International)

14.2.2. Dow Chemical Company

14.2.3. Evonik

14.2.4. Kuraray

14.2.5. Lucite

14.2.6. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

14.2.7. Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

14.2.8. H.B. Fuller Company

14.2.9. 3M Company

14.2.10. Huntsman International LLC.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dcsui





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Adhesives and Sealants , Plastic Additives



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.