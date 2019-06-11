South Africa Industrial Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to 2025: Focus on Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Cooling and Boilers, & Effluent Water Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Industrial Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Chemical Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-25.



The South Africa industrial water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is under the growth stage. Government policies such as Industrial Action Policy Plan to strengthen the industrial sector of the country would help the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market to grow during the forecast period.



Further, upcoming industrial projects such as SA State Owned Vehicle Manufacturing Plant Project ($900 million), Gosforth Park Industrial & Business Park ($63.5 million) and Sibaya Coastal Precinct Project ($3,750 million) are expected to put increased pressure on water demands across South Africa in the near future. The above-mentioned factors would encourage the utilization of wastewater treatment chemicals across the industrial sector in order to conserve and reuse the maximum amount of water.



South Africa has signed the Action Plan on deepening industrial cooperation among BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] countries. Under the agreement, the mentioned countries would cooperate in fields such as the development of new industrial infrastructure, technology development, and innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises. Further, the country's government has framed industrial policy action plan in order to further strengthen the industrial sector across the country in the coming years, paving way for the market.



Amongst all the types, flocculants and coagulants captured key market share and expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period as well. Whereas, Mining application was the key revenue generating application followed by Power generation application in the South Africa wastewater treatment chemicals market. Some of the key companies in South Africa industrial water & wastewater treatment chemicals include Dow Chemicals, Buckman Africa, BASF, Protea Chemicals, Veolia Water Technologies, and ImproChem.



The report thoroughly covers the market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market size and South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market forecast

South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market revenues, by Types

South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market revenues, by Industry Types

South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market revenues, by Applications

South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market revenues, by Regions

Historical data of South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market revenues for the period 2015-2018.

Market drivers and restraints.

Market Trends

Market Overview of Competitive Landscape

Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Types

Antifoams

Biocides

Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Disinfectants

Neutralizing Agents

Oxidants

Scale Inhibitors

Algaecides

Flocculants

Chelating Agents

Others (Reducing agents, defoamers, odour controllers, softeners, cleaners, fluorescent dyes)

By Industry Type

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Others (Pulp and Paper, Petrochemicals, Automotive)

By Applications

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling and Boilers

Effluent Water Treatment

By Regions

Northern Cape

Western Cape

Eastern Cape

Free State

Other Regions (Gauteng, Limpopo, Northwest, Kwazulu Natal)

Companies Mentioned



BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Buckman Laboratories PTY LTD.

Dow Southern Africa

ImproChem (Pty) Ltd

NALCO Water

NCP Chlorchem (PTY) LTD

Prosep Chemicals

Protea Chemicals Pty Ltd

Veolia Water Technologies South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1emvdj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Water Treatment Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.