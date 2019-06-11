There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,098 in the last 365 days.

France Advanced Tires Market 2019-2024 - Focus on Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, TPMS & Multi Chambered Tires

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Advanced Tires Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, TPMS & Multi Chambered Tires), By Tire Type (Run-Flat, Airless & Pneumatic), By Material Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France advanced tires market is projected to grow from $ 196 million in 2018 to $ 333 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, on account of increasing production and sales of premium cars and developments in connected car technologies.

Moreover, growing focus of tire manufacturers on advanced technologies such as organic raw material, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles is expected to bolster the demand for advanced tires in the country. In terms of vehicle type, the France advanced tires market has been categorized into on-highway vehicle and off-highway vehicle. Of these categories, on-highway vehicles are further segmented into light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles.

Owing to the growing production of premium vehicles, the light-duty vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share in the country's advanced tires market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the country's advanced tires market are Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin (CGEM), Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Goodyear France SAS, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Hankook Tire France SARL, Yokohama France SAS, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Cooper Tire & Rubber Company France SARL and Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Key Target Audience:

  • Original equipment manufacturers
  • Advanced tire manufacturers, suppliers and distributors
  • End-users of advanced tires
  • Research organizations and consulting companies
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to advanced tires

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2014-2017
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Awareness
4.2. Brand Awareness
4.3. Brand Recall
4.4. Product Pricing
4.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs

5. France Advanced Tires Market Overview

6. France Advanced Tires Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (On-Highway Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles and Heavy Duty Vehicles) and Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment and Industrial Equipment))
6.2.2. By Technology (On-Highway Vehicle Technology (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chambered Tires and All-In-One Tires) and Off-Highway Vehicle Technology (TPMS, Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires and Multi-Chambered Tires))
6.2.3. By Tire Type (Run-Flat, Airless and Pneumatic)
6.2.4. By Material Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Steel and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. France On-Highway Vehicle Advanced Tires Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Tire Type
7.2.2. By Material Type
7.2.3. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8. France Off-Highway Vehicle Advanced Tires Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Tire Type
8.2.2. By Material Type
8.2.3. By Region
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9. Price Point Analysis

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. France Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin (CGEM)
14.2.2. Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
14.2.3. Continental Aktiengesellschaft
14.2.4. Goodyear France SAS
14.2.5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
14.2.6. Hankook Tire France SARL
14.2.7. Yokohama France SAS
14.2.8. Apollo Tyres Ltd.
14.2.9. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company France SARL
14.2.10. Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqm8hz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Automotive Tires

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.