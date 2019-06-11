Sartrex Power Control Systems Inc. Celebrates Contributions to the Ontario and Offshore Nuclear Industries

/EIN News/ -- Thornhill, Ontario, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate Sartrex Power Control Systems on their contributions to the Ontario and offshore nuclear industries.



A member of OCNI, Sartrex is a high-tech scientific instrumentation company, supplying custom designed control and safety instrumentation to nuclear power plants including OPG Darlington, OPG Pickering, Military and other related markets worldwide. With decades of experience, competing within an extremely demanding, highly reliable and safety focused industry, Sartrex is uniquely positioned to provide the best quality products and service to its growing, global customer base. This local event will celebrate Sartrex’s achievements as well as demonstrating the local benefits in job growth and the nuclear industry in Concord and for Ontario.



Quotes: "Sartrex is an engineering and manufacturing firm that has been providing the nuclear and other safety related markets with custom, highly reliable instrumentation and control systems for over 40 years.



We are a family that understands the importance and responsibility of the work we are carrying out. The equipment we provide is of the highest quality and reliability because it safeguards the health and safety of people around the world. We do not take this responsibility lightly and remind ourselves everyday the greater purpose we serve.



We will continue to improve and look for ways to be a more valuable asset to our clients around the world, but the philosophy that will remain consistent throughout our growth, is our focus on treating our employees with the respect they deserve, and giving back to the country that has given us so much freedom and opportunity to evolve into the immensely successful organization we are today."

–Shawn Sarkar, Executive VP/QA Director, Sartrex Power Control Systems Inc.



“I am very pleased today to recognize Sartrex and its founder Jay Sarkar for the company's leadership in bringing innovative safety and process control systems to the Canadian nuclear industry and for its long term contribution to the community of Concorde- illustrating how Ontario's commitment to nuclear energy generation so positively impacts people in so many regions of the province.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries





From left to right: Scott Berry (OPG), Pat Dalzell (Bruce Power), Gila Martow (MPP Thornhill), Ron Oberth (OCNI), Jay Sarkar (Sartrex Power Controls Ltd.), Sandra Yeung Racco (Councillor Ward 4 City of Vaughan), Shawn Sarkar (Sartrex Power Controls Ltd.)









“Over the past year, our government has been hard at work cutting red tape, lowering taxes, and finding ways to make Ontario Open for Business. For the first time in 15 years, private companies once again have confidence in Ontario as a place to invest, grow, and expand employment. On behalf of the residents of Thornhill, I congratulate Sartrex for its commitment to keeping well-paying, high-tech jobs right here in our community.”

–Gila Martow, MPP for Thornhill



“On behalf of the residents of Vaughan’s Ward 4 community, I want to congratulate the leadership and employees from Sartex on their continued success. Sartex is an important job-creator and a respected leader in the energy sector. As the local Councillor, I remain committed to help bring about important economic development opportunities. I wish the entire team from Sartex many more years of continued success in service to communities across Ontario and all of Canada.”

-Sandra Yeung Racco, Ward 4 Councillor, City of Vaughan



“Bruce Power looks forward to building on our already strong relationship with Sartrex as we revitalize our site for the long term. Our companies have a shared commitment to innovation and ensuring the nuclear industry continues to provide clean, reliable and low cost nuclear to Ontario families and business for many years to come.”

-Richard Horrobin, Vice President and Managing Director, Supply Chain, Bruce Power



“With decades of leadership experience, Sartrex has played an important role by providing innovative and custom designed control and safety equipment for projects, such as our Darlington Refurbishment project. I congratulate Sartrex on their recent achievements that have helped to grow the nuclear industry here in Concord and in Ontario.”

-Scott Berry, Senior Manager Refurbishment Communications, OPG

Sartrex Power Control Systems Inc. is a high-tech scientific instrumentation company, supplying custom designed control and safety instrumentation to nuclear power plants including Darlington and Pickering, Military and other related markets worldwide.



Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 14,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

