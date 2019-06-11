Baidu Accelerates Commercial Deployment of Internet of Vehicles Solutions with New Partnerships Unveiled at CES Asia

Baidu’s DuerOS for Apollo has partnered with over 60 automotive brands and is available on more than 300 vehicle models



DuerOS for Apollo ecosystem has surpassed 300 partner members

SHANGHAI, China, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced at CES Asia in Shanghai that its DuerOS for Apollo, a comprehensive Internet of Vehicles (IoV) solution platform for mass-production, has partnered with over 60 automotive manufacturers across more than 300 car models to date. DuerOS for Apollo now also counts more than 300 ecosystem partners as Baidu Apollo continues to accelerate commercialization.

Zhenyu Li, Vice President and General Manager of Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group, said that through Baidu’s partnerships with leading international and local carmakers including Ford, Mercedes, BMW, Hongqi, Great Wall Motors and Chery, the number of vehicle models installed with DuerOS for Apollo is expected to exceed 500 in two years.

“We are thrilled to become the trusted partner of so many leading automotive brands,” Zhenyu Li said. “We will accelerate our R&D progress, work with the industry to establish IoV standards, provide state-of-the-art IoV solutions to our automotive partners and support their evolution in the intelligent era.”

In addition to carmakers, the DuerOS for Apollo partner ecosystem, which includes China Unicom and iQIYI, now counts more than 300 core members.

Baidu is demonstrating DuerOS for Apollo at CES Asia on vehicles from Ford, Chery and Great Wall Motors. The Ford Edge ST, which is equipped with Ford’s SYNC+ in-vehicle infotainment system developed in partnership with Baidu based on DuerOS for Apollo, is capable of providing intelligent navigation, in-vehicle entertainment and integration with smart home technologies. Powered by DuerOS for Apollo, Chery’s EXEED TXL boasts facial recognition and smart payment functionalities, as well as industry-leading augmented reality (AR) navigation. Furthermore, the Great Wall Haval H6 is the first-ever model to come installed with DuerOS for Apollo mini programs, providing a wide array of content, services and applications for consumers.

Also unveiled at CES Asia was the draft of China’s first IoV information security evaluation and testing technical specifications, which was led by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and supported by Baidu and other organizations. While information security has become a major undertaking in the development of connected vehicles, the draft technical specifications will serve to provide authoritative methodologies and specifications in order to best ensure the security of information.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler for users and enterprises through technology. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU.” Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Media Contact

Intlcomm@baidu.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.