BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Bayberry Acquisition Corp., Hires Mark Fuller as New President and Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (ONOV: OTC) announces that it has closed its acquisition of Bayberry Acquisition Corp. and hired Mark Fuller as its new President and CEO.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Fuller, a West Point graduate, has led several organizations during his noteworthy business career. Most recently, he was CEO of Techshot Lighting, LLC. Previously, he was a senior advisor to Widepoint Corporation (WYY) where he helped take that company from the OTC markets to an American Stock Exchange listing while seeing stock appreciation of over 30x. Mr. Fuller began his career with MCI where he developed expertise in telecommunication and served in numerous C-level positions in the telecommunications and related industries.

“BioNovelus is an excellent platform to execute our strategy of growth through acquisition,” said Mr. Fuller. “We are looking at several candidates to be our first partner company and expect to be in a position to announce something in the third quarter.”

In addition to Mr. Fuller, Jay Wright will also be joining the team at BioNovelus, serving as general counsel to the company. Mr. Wright, a graduate of Georgetown University and The University of Chicago Law School, has had a distinguished business career working primarily with public companies including working with Mr. Fuller on the Widepoint project.

Mr. Jean Ekobo, the former CEO of BioNovelus said, “I am thrilled to have Mark and Jay join the BioNovelus team and lead it to new heights. Due to health reasons, I am retiring from the company but will remain a significant shareholder and plan to help any way that I can.”

In the meanwhile, ONOV’s management plans to do the necessary work to remove the stop sign on its company’s stock on OTCMARKETS.COM before the end of July, 2019

Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties so that actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of certain factors not within the control of the company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

www.yesinternational.com 757-306-6090



