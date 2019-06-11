R1 and Intermountain Healthcare Host Grand Opening of New Technology and Innovation Center

State-of-the-art facility created to continue transforming RCM through intelligent automation—improving the patient experience and driving financial results for healthcare providers

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, will today celebrate the grand opening of its new Salt Lake City Technology and Innovation Center in collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare.



/EIN News/ -- The Grand Opening event will bring together R1 and Intermountain Healthcare leaders, community business leaders, and local nonprofit organizations for a ribbon cutting, facility tour and reception. Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO, Intermountain Healthcare; Bert Zimmerli, CFO, Intermountain Healthcare; Joe Flanagan, president and CEO, R1 RCM; and Joe Polaris, senior vice president, Product and Technology, R1 RCM, will present.

“Partnering with R1 aligns with our philosophy of letting those who are superbly skilled in key operational areas, such as revenue cycle management, do what they do best so we can do what we do best – which is provide excellent patient care,” said Dr. Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare CEO.

“R1 is changing the way the revenue cycle is managed by redefining the processes and then maximizing the use of intelligent automation, which we believe will help Intermountain and healthcare providers across the country improve their financial results and the patients’ experience,” said Bert Zimmerli, Intermountain Healthcare CFO.

The 30,000 square foot facility will be used to evaluate, test and design new RCM technologies for health systems, hospitals and physician groups, as well as serve as a client experience center. R1 will work with clients such as Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, AMITA Health, Quorum Health Corporation and others to develop ways AI (artificial intelligence) and RPA (robotic process automation) can help address high-value and currently unsolved RCM challenges associated with the cost to collect, denials management and improving the patient’s financial experience.

“Technology is the cornerstone of our long-term strategy to deliver improved revenue cycle results for our clients,” said Joe Flanagan, president and CEO of R1 RCM. “This center is another example of the strategic investments we have put in place to continue driving innovation and the development of technology to transform the patient experience and comprehensively automate transactional processes. We are very excited about the new solutions introduced to the market recently and the pipeline of solutions to come.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth and future performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more visit: r1rcm.com.

