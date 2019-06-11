Global Automotive Transceivers Market to Reach $7.19 Billion by 2025 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for economical and luxury vehicles, increase in demand for convenience feature in vehicle, and surge in electric integration in automotive have expected to propel the growth of the global automotive transceivers market. The global automotive transceivers market is segmented on the basis of protocol, application, vehicle type, and geography. The market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% through 2025.

Portland, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global automotive transceivers market was $4.43 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $7.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for economical and luxury vehicles owing to rise in disposable income of the consumers, rise in demand for comfortable, advanced, convenience feature in vehicles, and stringent government regulations toward automotive safety have boosted the growth of the global automotive transceivers market. Moreover, the rising electronic integration in automotive supplemented market growth. However, rising electric system complexities hinder market growth. On the contrary, the increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles and the trend of connected car devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global automotive transceivers market is segmented on the basis of protocol, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on protocol, the market divides into CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and others. The CAN protocol segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the total market. However, the others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST) segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the study period.

On the basis of application, the automotive transceivers market categorizes into safety, body control module, chassis, powertrain, steering wheel, engine/climate, door/seat, wheel node, X-by-wire master, and others. The body control module segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-fourth of the market. However, the X-by-wire master segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the market divides into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The heavy commercial vehicles segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% through 2025. However, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for around three-fourths of the automotive transceivers market.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% through 2025. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the market.

The global automotive transceivers market report provides analysis of the major market players such as Infineon technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc.

