New Feature Film “One Nation Under God” Heads Towards Year-End Release With 32 Film Festival Wins

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking towards its release later this year, “One Nation Under God”, starring Kevin Sorbo, Antonio Sabato Jr., Casper Van Dien, Lois Robbins, Herschel Walker and Isaak Presley, has received 32 major awards at film festivals over the past year. Underscoring the film’s excellence and relevance among faith and family audiences, it has won top awards at the International Christian Film Festival, God Country Family Film Festival, Christian Film Festival and many others.



Movie poster for “One Nation Under God”





Written and directed by Lisa Arnold, who co-produced the hugely successful 2014 “God’s Not Dead”, “One Nation Under God” dramatizes the ongoing debate surrounding the First Amendment, freedom of speech and censorship when a new student at a Louisiana magnet school questions a policy in which the words “under God” are omitted in daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The United Nations has declared in its Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”



“Everywhere we have screened this film, reaction from audiences and festival judges alike has been tremendous,” said Executive Producer Christian Briggs. “Standing ovations have been the norm, telling us that we have a beautifully acted and produced film, and additionally the audience is very passionate about the subject matter of “One Nation Under God”. Free speech is the cornerstone of democracy, and we must hold that right very dear to us.”

Citing the rising demand for and success of family and faith films, Briggs went on to say that the film is expected to open in 200-250 theaters at the outset, then to expand distribution more broadly following that.

When a magnet school teacher in Louisiana (Sorbo) is confronted by a new student (Presley), a young Latino raised by a single mom, who questions the school’s policy toward his First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion, the subject becomes the basis of a debate in a juried showdown with a rival school. Casper Van Dien plays the school’s principal who staunchly defends the policy, and Antonio Sabato Jr. plays a senator who has his eye on the White House, yet whose public comments supporting a place for faith in education get him in political hot water. Football legend Herschel Walker plays himself as an alumnus of the school.

Select film festival awards include:

“Best Family Film” – International Film Festival

“Best Film” – God Country Family Christian Film Festival

“Best Writer” – Christian Online Film Festival

“Best Feature” Colorado International Activism Festival

“Best Feature,” “Fan Favorite” – Christian Film Festival

“Best Feature” – Mindfield Film Festival

“Most Inspirational Film,” “Best Director,” “Best Actor” – Hollywood Devine Film Festival”

“Best Feature Film,” “Best Ensemble Cast” – Manhattan International Film Festival

“Best Feature Film,” “Best Actor in Feature” – Golden Gate International Film Festival

“Best Faith Feature” – Franklin International Independent Film Fest

“Best Feature” – Global Film Festival

“One Nation Under God” is a Suretone Pictures/Film Incito co-production. Nick Thurlow, Jordan Schur, Jarred Coates and Lisa Arnold are producers. Christian Briggs, Herschel Walker, David Mitchell and Keith Jensen are executive producers.

