Wildflower Products Launches at Free People

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire: Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN , OTC: WLDFF ) (the “Company”) is excited to announce that bohemian lifestyle and fashion brand Free People is selling Wildflower’s CBD-infused botanical wellness products online. Free People is part of URBN , a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN, Terrain and the Vetri Family.



Free People has launched products from Wildflower’s CBD+ Wellness Collection at freepeople.com . Four SKUs are available under the online store’s Beauty & Wellness Collection:

Wildflower CBD+ Cool Stick —Botanical salve with a cooling feel and peppermint aroma, perfect for localized relief anywhere you need.

—Botanical salve with a cooling feel and peppermint aroma, perfect for localized relief anywhere you need. Wildflower CBD+ Healing Stick —Long-lasting topical remedy to help tackle any persistent discomfort and stimulate the senses with elevating scents of wintergreen and eucalyptus.

—Long-lasting topical remedy to help tackle any persistent discomfort and stimulate the senses with elevating scents of wintergreen and eucalyptus. Wildflower CBD+ Vanilla Soap —Antioxidant-rich vanilla essential oil is popularly used to prevent skin damage and slow down signs of aging.

—Antioxidant-rich vanilla essential oil is popularly used to prevent skin damage and slow down signs of aging. Wildflower CBD+ Lavender Soap —Gentle but powerful cleanser that improves overall skin health without dryness.

Free People’s Beauty & Wellness Collection was started for the customer who is interested in leading a healthy and active lifestyle, seeking to feel beautiful from the inside out. The beauty and wellness products for sale will be cruelty-free, mostly natural and organic, and chosen based on the finest quality products and ingredients for reliable results.

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Dick and Meg Hayne began Free People’s journey in 1970, in a modest West Philadelphia storefront, offering plants and records, along with a few pieces of clothing. Though the name was changed to Urban Outfitters just a year later, Free People was revived as the company’s wholesale label in 1984. And it hasn’t looked back since.

All the while, Free People has dedicated its energies to building a close-knit relationship with the Free People community and continues to seek out new ways to foster and elevate this unique and meaningful bond.

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, visit wildflowerbrands.co. To learn, engage and shop our wellness products visit buywildflower.com .

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



