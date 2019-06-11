GrowLife, Inc. to Attend MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans as Demand for Cannabis Industry Technology Increases

Leading hydroponic equipment supplier to meet with cannabis industry professionals June 12-14, 2019

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that GrowLife, Inc. will exhibit at MJBizConNEXT from June 12 through 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at booth 937.



/EIN News/ -- The conference, which is organized by the respected media outlet Marijuana Business Daily, is a hub for next-generation innovations and technology. While at MJBizConNEXT, GrowLife will have the opportunity to meet with business executives, leading cultivators and industry innovators to discuss where the industry is headed and how GrowLife’s recently majority acquired EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc. (EZ-CLONE) is leading the charge of technological advances in cloning and propagation solutions for the industry.

“As GrowLife continues to expand its footprint across North America, we look forward to growing our B2B network of cannabis and hemp cultivators and showcasing our leading propagation solutions,” said GrowLife Executive Vice-President of Research & Development William “Billy” Blackburn. “This event offers us a great opportunity to showcase our line of EZ-CLONE proprietary products. Where cannabis producers may understand the importance of quality and output through cloning plants, the emerging hemp industry will be looking for innovative ways to produce quality hemp plants, at the best price, where most hemp is being produced for CBD extraction. This show will give us the opportunity to meet with these hemp farmers and show how cloning plants can reduce production costs by an estimate 20%.”

According to Marijuana Business Daily , the projected total retail marijuana sales in the United States will reach between $25 billion and $30 billion by 2023 annually.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the cannabis industry and being as well positioned as we are to provide the industry leading solution to one of the industry’s biggest challenges, plant consistency. We want the Company to consistently be at the forefront of all the technological advancements for our industry and this conference will help us do just that,” added GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi.

To arrange one-on-one meetings with GrowLife executives at MJBizConNEXT, please contact growlife@cmwmedia.com.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO’s most recent video statement, visit the company’s website . Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada. To learn more about the Gro Group Kickoff, please visit http://grogroup.com/ .

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.