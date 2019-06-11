Utah Business Magazine Honors Domo’s Catherine Wong as a CXO of the Year

Wong recognized for contributions to Utah’s tech industry and diversity initiatives

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that its Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering Catherine Wong is a Utah Business Magazine CXO of the Year honoree .



/EIN News/ -- Utah Business recognized Wong for her accomplishments as a technologist and engineering leader who played a significant role in building two of Utah’s most high-profile SaaS companies – Omniture and Domo. At Domo, she spearheads the development of the company’s cloud-based operating system for business and new product offerings, overseeing engineering, product management and product design. She has a long history of technical leadership, earning numerous patents in data segmentation, data visualization and SaaS data collection.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with so many incredible leaders and innovators across Silicon Slopes,” said Wong. “I’m proud to be a part of this group of executives who are committed to making the state’s tech industry more diverse, inclusive and innovative so we can continue to attract top talent to our state.”

Wong is also very active with local education institutions and organizations to encourage youth to pursue careers in engineering and computer science. She serves on the boards of the Women Tech Council and the College of Engineering at Utah State University .

“Catherine is a SaaS pioneer and absolute rock star,” said Domo CEO Josh James. “I have had the privilege of working with her for almost two decades. When Domo was just an idea, I knew she had to be a critical member of the team, and I have been so thankful for her leadership, vision and friendship over the years.”

Catherine previously earned a Technology Leadership Award from the Women Tech Council , and was named a Woman of the Year by Utah Business in 2018.

