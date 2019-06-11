Just in Time for Summer, the New, Meatier Beyond Burger™ Heads to Grocery Stores Nationwide

Beyond Meat’s flagship product now has marbling designed to melt and tenderize like traditional ground beef

The new patty features a meatier taste and texture as a result of blended pea, mung bean and rice proteins that provide a more fibrous texture

The Beyond Burger is one of the only plant-based meat patties that’s made without GMOs, soy or gluten

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today that it will release the latest version of the Beyond Burger™, the brand’s flagship product, at grocery stores nationwide. Consistent with the brand’s approach to innovation that works to close the gaps between its plant-based meats and their animal protein equivalents through rapid and relentless innovation, the latest version of the Beyond Burger patty is the brand’s next step forward in its vision of building the Future of Protein®.

The new, meatier Beyond Burger features marbling designed to melt and tenderize like traditional ground beef. Made using a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins that offer a complete protein source, the blend of proteins provides a meatier taste and texture that mimics the chew and juiciness of beef.

“The new Beyond Burger is the next step in our journey toward building meat directly from plants that delivers a consumer experience indistinguishable from its animal protein equivalent,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO.

The Beyond Burger is the world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef, but is made entirely from plants without GMOs, soy or gluten. Last summer, the Beyond Burger rose to be the #1 selling patty (by unit) in the meat case at one of the nation’s largest conventional retailer’s Southern California chain for 12 consecutive weeks.

Just in time for the official start of summer, the new, meatier Beyond Burger will begin shipping the week of June 10th. Full rollout of the new, meatier Beyond Burger in retail may take a few weeks so fans should look for the red “now even meatier” tab on packaging to know the new Beyond Burger has arrived in stores near them.

New patty, same cutting-edge approach

Beyond Meat uses simple plant-based ingredients applied in fresh ways to build meat directly from plants. Peas, mung bean and rice provide the protein, beets provide the meaty red hue, and coconut oil and cocoa butter provide melty, mouthwatering marbling that creates a juicy texture that is closer to traditional ground beef than ever before. Other product highlights of the new, meatier Beyond Burger include:

More neutral flavor and aroma profile

Packed with 20g of plant-based protein per 4oz patty

Made without GMOs, soy or gluten

Kosher Certified

Simplified ingredient list

Consumers can visit the Where to Find tab on the Beyond Meat website to find the Beyond Burger near them. For summer BBQ inspiration, visit the Recipes tab on the Beyond Meat website.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus dated May 1, 2019 that forms a part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-228453), as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2019. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media:

Allison Aronoff

858-735-7344

aaronoff@beyondmeat.com

Investors:

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

Katie.turner@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c744432-e0a1-48c6-9e61-0d1bdc846232

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc09bb2-888d-43e9-a1c7-d5d9afe493f7







