CBD Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Premier Cannabidiol Company Medix CBD

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Capital Group (or the “Company”), an investment and operating company that helps small companies grow by providing them with the capital, advice, and operational services needed to succeed, today announced that it has acquired Medix CBD, a natural medicine and wellness company.



CBD Capital Group recognizes the exceptional potential of Medix CBD and plans to help guide the company to extraordinary success through its investment and business resources. Medix CBD has grown substantially since its founding in January of 2018, achieving something that less than 3% of start-ups accomplish - over $1 million in sales in its first year. The projected growth of Medix CBD expects to beat the industry average of 132% year-over-year growth.

“After evaluating the potential of many U.S.-based cannabidiol (CBD) brands, we are proud to announce the acquisition of Medix CBD for a multitude of reasons including profitability, the company’s unique SEO model and a strong founding story that aligns with our values,” said CBD Capital Group Co-Founder and CEO David Metzler. “We look forward to growing alongside Medix CBD as we combine our ability to raise capital and business guidance with the company’s vast potential and high-quality offerings.”

According to a recent study by The Brightfield Group, the hemp-derived CBD industry is expected to grow from $591 million in 2018 to $22 billion by 2022. This estimates a 132 percent compound annual growth rate for the industry over a five-year period.

The CBD Capital Group management team has created or managed over $1 billion over the course of their combined careers. The Company’s primary goal is to become an attractive acquisition target or IPO at a $400 million to $800 million valuation. CBD Capital Group plans to achieve this by acquiring profitable CBD companies ranging from $1 million to $10 million in annual revenue. Though these lifestyle companies typically have limited exit opportunities by themselves, their combined value is highly attractive to mega brands, Private Equity (PE) firms, or in an IPO. After each acquisition, CBD Capital Group supports these businesses and their respective existing leadership teams through expertise in operations, recruiting, finance, marketing, supply chain optimization, retail distribution, and legal strategy.

Medix CBD is a natural medicine and wellness company that sells a wide selection of CBD products such as vapes, tinctures, topicals, oils for pets, and is best known for its CBD gummies.

About CBD Capital Group: CBD Capital Group is an investment company that acquires and develops mid-stage cannabinoid-based nutraceutical companies. The Company helps entrepreneurs in this industry become more successful and access a faster path to liquidity by providing them with the capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale an already profitable business.

About Medix CBD: Medix CBD is a premier producer and distributor of cannabidiol (CBD) products throughout the United States. The company’s hemp is expertly sourced in Kentucky and every ingredient and product is lab-tested to ensure the highest quality for consumers everywhere. From tinctures and topicals to vapes, pet products and gummies, Medix CBD provides products for a variety of consumer tastes and preferences.

