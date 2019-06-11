Loyal Source’s Travel Nursing Division Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from the Joint Commission

Staffing agency meets ever-growing demand for travel nurses with an independently verified standard of excellence

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , an Orlando-based staffing agency providing elite contracting staffing services worldwide, today announces it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification for its travel nursing division. The certification demonstrates Loyal Source’s commitment to providing qualified and competent health care professionals in the travel nursing field.



Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national standards that assess how health care staffing firms determine the qualifications and competency of staff, placement of staff, and how they monitor performance. All certified health care staffing organizations are required to collect data on their own performance.

Established in October 2004, Health Care Staffing Services Certification, awarded for a two-year period, offers an independent and comprehensive evaluation of a staffing firm’s abilities to provide competent staffing services, and is considered the gold standard in evaluation for the staffing industry.

“Loyal Source has demonstrated its commitment to providing quality health care staffing services to health care organizations as evidenced by its achievement of Joint Commission certification,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We recognize and commend Loyal Source for its efforts to provide a safe, high-quality standard of service.”

“Earning certification from The Joint Commission is a badge of honor for our travel nursing division, and demonstrates our commitment and accountability to clients and the health care professionals we employ,” said Steve Lockwood, president of travel nursing at Loyal Source. “Our travel nursing division continues to grow, and we’re proud to adhere to an independently established and verified standard of excellence.”

For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://www.loyalsource.com/ .

For more information about The Joint Commission, visit https://www.jointcommission.org/ .

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based staffing agency dedicated to being the preeminent provider of elite contracting staffing services worldwide. With a focus in healthcare, IT, engineering and travel nursing, Loyal Source provides exceptional client-candidate solutions and consistently performs at the highest level to reach client and candidate goals for both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://loyalsource.com/ .

Media Contact

Amber Richards

Uproar PR for Loyal Source

arichards@uproarpr.com

(321) 236-0102, x237



