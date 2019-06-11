Uproar PR Named Agency of Record for BlueToad, Expands B2B Portfolio

Orlando agency will elevate leading digital publisher’s reputation through public relations and social media services

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , an international, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency, announces it now serves as the agency of record for BlueToad , one of the largest digital publishing providers in the world.



/EIN News/ -- Leveraging its strong relationships with media contacts across the nation, Uproar PR is well-equipped to drive growth for BlueToad through integrated public relations and social media campaigns. Uproar will increase brand recognition for the company and raise awareness of its multiple digital content solutions for publishers. Uproar continues to deepen its public relations and social capabilities, and now expands into the digital publishing industry through its partnership with BlueToad.

“Traditional print media outlets aren’t dying off, they’re evolving, thanks to the innovative digital content solutions and services that BlueToad is providing for thousands of publishers,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “Through our campaigns, we look to highlight BlueToad’s accomplishments and elevate the brand, showcasing the company as one of the leading technology providers in the digital publishing industry.”

BlueToad, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, was founded in 2007 to provide publishers of all types with a platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. In 2018, BlueToad’s Lily Platform won a Gold American Business Award for the best mobile magazine platform, in addition to three other national awards.



“BlueToad is focused on providing a robust and technologically advanced suite of digital solutions for our customers. Uproar’s established track record in public relations and creativity makes them a great fit for our brand,” said Paul DeHart, CEO and co-founder of BlueToad. “We have a rich story to tell and look forward to partnering with Uproar to write our next chapter.”

For more information on Uproar PR, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About BlueToad

BlueToad was launched in 2007 and provides publishers of all types a platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. We are a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. Our goal is to make it easy for our partners and customers to upload their content for a digital experience that works on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.

Media Contact

Amber Richards

Uproar PR

arichards@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 x237



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.