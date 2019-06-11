USPack Promotes Final-Mile Delivery Veteran Dan Byrne to Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned leader draws on decades of logistics experience to help USPack grow its final-mile delivery business

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPack , a national leader in the same-day, final-mile delivery industry and NewSpring Holdings company, today announced that the company has promoted Dan Byrne to Chief Revenue Officer.



/EIN News/ -- His promotion comes at an exciting time for USPack as its industry-leading final-mile logistics solutions continue to penetrate new markets and geographies. As more brands rely on store-to-store and store-to-door deliveries with a great customer experience, Dan Byrne’s leadership has guided the company’s solutions to match and exceed the market needs.

In his new role, Byrne will continue to be responsible for driving revenue growth and assumes oversight of account management. As a key member of USPack’s Executive Leadership Team, he will continue providing growth-focused strategic direction in support of all of USPack’s logistics solutions and industry verticals.

“Dan possesses the strategic, technology-forward thinking and skillset our business needs to continue expanding the reach of our final-mile delivery solutions,” said USPack CEO Mark Glazman. “He has been instrumental in growing USPack’s nationwide delivery network and helping businesses meet their customers’ increasingly sophisticated logistics demands. We’re thrilled to support Dan in continuing to elevate our business in this role.”

Over the past several years in his role as Vice President of Business Development, Byrne focused on pioneering new delivery solutions to build USPack’s revenue stream, contributing to new sales growth in excess of 70%. Byrne’s extensive logistics experience has been critical to USPack’s adoption of innovative technology offerings that enhance the company’s core delivery solutions.

“With this new opportunity, I’m truly energized to continue driving revenue growth for USPack and am grateful to have the backing and support of Mark and the rest of our outstanding USPack Executive Leadership Team,” Byrne said. “Our suite of technology-driven, innovative final-mile solutions has grown tremendously and I Iook forward to bringing those tools to more businesses facing new customer delivery demands.”

About USPack

USPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the delivery economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in the automotive, script, medical and e-commerce industries. With one of the industry’s most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and an expansive network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack works to plan strategies and logistics for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, USPack operates in 46 states. For more information, visit www.gouspack.com .

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, the dedicated holding company within NewSpring with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999 NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $1.8 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com .

