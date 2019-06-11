LogMeIn Takes Aim at Cloud Identity with New LastPass Business Lineup

Adds single-sign-on and adaptive multifactor authentication capabilities to renowned enterprise password management

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today unveiled an expanded suite of LastPass Business solutions bringing to life a comprehensive identity offering, built for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Expanding beyond its signature password management capabilities, the new LastPass Business lineup introduces new single-sign-on (SSO) technology for more than 1,200 apps, as well as LastPass MFA, an adaptive, biometric-based authentication solution, and LastPass Identity, a unified access and authentication solution to securely manage user identity. As a result, companies of all sizes and resources can now quickly and easily deploy an affordable, flexible identity solution, significantly improving the security posture of the modern workplace.



“While SSO provides security and convenience and is a fundamental component of any Identity and Access Management program, it doesn’t cover all of the apps being used in a workplace. Let’s face it: sometimes implementing SSO with a SAML compliant application can be a lot of work as not all applications implement SAML well. The reality of today’s work environment is that hundreds of cloud applications are being introduced by employees and the IT teams are pressured to achieve high levels of security without introducing complex authentication processes that may reduce workforce productivity,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Cybersecurity Products at IDC. “Putting a unified identity solution in place ensures all of those applications are ‘captured’ and managed by IT policies, relieving the burden on the IT department.”

Many small and medium-sized companies don’t have the resources to implement robust security programs. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, 43 percent of small businesses fall victim to data breaches.

Aimed at addressing the challenges associated with managing access and identities in a small or medium business, the new LastPass Business lineup brings the control IT needs and the convenience users expect with three offerings.

“Password management is usually a customer’s first step in deploying identity management. Over the years as we worked with thousands of customers to manage access, it became clear that the needs of SMBs were not being met,” said John Bennett, General Manager, Identity and Access Management Business Unit at LogMeIn. “With our new identity and access management offerings, we’re providing these companies with secure, flexible solutions that easily fit into their existing infrastructure, allow for a simple deployment, and at the same time meet the expectations of their end users.”

Pricing and Availability

The entire LastPass Identity suite of products will be available in early Q3. LastPass Enterprise, which now includes SSO, will remain at $6/user/month. LastPass MFA is $3/user/month and the combined solution, LastPass Identity, is $8/user/month.

For more information about LastPass Business solutions, visit www.lastpass.com/business-solutions .

To register for a live webinar around the comprehensive LastPass Identity solution on July 17th at 11am-12pm EDT, visit http://bit.ly/2Qlg4Mx

Additional Resources

About LastPass

For more than 47,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass reduces friction for employees while increasing control and visibility for IT with an access solution that’s easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and password management to adaptive authentication, LastPass gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@lastpass.com

617-279-2443



