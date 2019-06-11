National Vision Welcomes Bill Clark as its First “Chief People Officer”

Jeff Busbee, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Retiring After Serving 24 Years

DULUTH, Ga., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that Bill Clark has joined the company as Chief People Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Reade Fahs. In this newly created role, Clark will be responsible for leading, integrating and enhancing the human resources, training and organizational development functions and ensuring that National Vision continues to provide a strong company culture and experience allowing associates and optometrists to thrive.



/EIN News/ -- “We are excited to welcome Bill to the National Vision family,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. “Bill brings with him deep experience in helping organizations attract and develop the best team members and build cultures where people are empowered to do their best work. As our first ‘Chief People Officer,’ we are looking forward to tapping into his expertise to ensure that we remain focused on being the place where optometrists and associates want to spend their entire careers.”

Clark comes to National Vision most recently from Five Below, Inc. where he served as senior vice president of human resources and a strategic partner to the business delivering innovative talent solutions and championing culture. Prior to that, he served in a variety of human resources and training capacities at top value-segment retailers including Dollar General, Sam’s Clubs and Walmart.

“The culture of any organization is a critical foundation to its success,” said Clark. “National Vision is a company with an incredible history built on a rich tradition of putting people first – not only the patients and customers receiving eye care and eyewear, but also the associates and optometrists that provide that care and service. I am thrilled to join such a fantastic organization and contribute to advancing its mission to make eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible.”

Clark will succeed Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Jeff Busbee, who is retiring from his role after having served National Vision for 24 years. Busbee will remain at the company for a period of time to help support Clark’s transition into his new role.

“Jeff has played a pivotal role in the life and long-term success of this company,” continued Fahs. “We are so grateful for his service to National Vision these past 24 years. Whether it be in the area of benefits planning and administration, policy development and management, or dealing with interpersonal matters, Jeff has been the consummate professional. All 12,000 National Vision associates owe Jeff a debt of gratitude as all of our lives have been positively touched by his talent and dedication.”

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses , Eyeglass World , Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases , and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com .

