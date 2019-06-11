Academy of Realist Art Relocates to Villa Charities Campus

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities and Academy of Realist Art are pleased to announce that the Academy of Realist Art will move its facilities to the Columbus Centre as of September 1, 2019. The prestigious private institution that teaches drawing and painting in the old master tradition is one of the new organizations that will be relocating to the Columbus Centre. Villa Charities previously announced that TLN Media Group’s corporate and multicultural media production headquarters would be operating out of the Columbus Centre as of this September.



“The Academy of Realist Art is an acclaimed artistic establishment and their programs will complement our current visual arts offerings and add value to our Campus,” said Anthony DiCaita, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “Their excellent fine arts curriculum will enhance the vibrancy of the Columbus Centre and I am pleased that our patrons will have access to the outstanding caliber of courses provided by the ARA, as a new long-term tenant at the Columbus Centre.”

The Academy of Realist Art’s studios and faculty will be located on the third floor of the Columbus Centre, with work beginning during the summer to renovate the space.

Colleen Johnston, President, Academy of Realist Art noted, “I am thrilled that we will be moving our facilities to the Columbus Centre, which is a major destination for the GTA’s Italian-Canadian community and the community at large. This represents a new chapter for Academy of Realist Art, and I am excited about the future growth and opportunities presented by this relocation.”



Villa Charities continues with its efforts to revitalize its operations at the Lawrence/Dufferin campus, to build a strong and sustainable future for the organization.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. is a registered charity that celebrates and promotes the Italian Heritage, Culture, Language, Arts, Food and Family Values. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided culturally sensitive long-term care for seniors and offered educational and cultural programs in music, dance, visual arts, culinary arts, athletics and more. The Villa Charities family includes Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc./Di Poce Centre; Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors; the Columbus Centre; and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery. For more information, visit villacharities.com

About Academy of Realist Art

The Academy of Realist Art is a private institution that teaches drawing and painting in the old master tradition. ARA’s program is a unique four-level course modeled on 19th century European academic training. The course design is based on techniques and methods first discovered in the Italian Renaissance and developed in the French Ateliers of the 1800’s -- it is the most efficient way to learn the craft of picture making.

This successful, step-by-step process teaches the student to thoroughly appropriate the skills needed for representational painting. The studio emphasizes the importance of professionalism for those who intend to pursue painting as a career. The completed curriculum will allow the graduate to confidently approach and overcome the most difficult projects in drawing and painting. Fusing the skills, techniques, knowledge, and approach that are taught at the Academy of Realist Art, works of art of the highest caliber are attainable. The school’s method is that of individual instruction in a group setting. That is, the student is evaluated on an on-going basis and advances largely in accordance with time and effort he or she can invest.

The Academy welcomes students at all levels of experience, from professionals to absolute beginners. No prior formal training in the arts is required for you to begin our 4-level fundamental program. Since the program is a succession of carefully designed projects, the student’s prior training and experience do not influence the assignments given; only speed at which instruction is absorbed. In general, the atmosphere at ARA is relaxed and convivial competition is friendly, and there is an air of support and respect among both the students and instructors: their goals are, after all, mutual. For more information visit: Academyofrealistart.com

