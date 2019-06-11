Sharyland Independent School District Secures Long-Term Energy Savings and Budget Certainty with QuotEnergy Advisors

QuotEnergy Secures Savings in Challenging Energy Market with Creative Buying Strategy, Delivering over $830,000 Savings for School District

MISSION, Texas, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuotEnergy, LLC, a leading energy procurement firm and preferred TIPS vendor, announced today that it has assisted Sharyland Independent School District in successfully procuring over 17 million kWh of electricity to power its network of educational facilities. The Sharyland energy contract will secure more than $830,000 in savings for the district and provide budget certainty through 2031.



/EIN News/ -- Many energy buyers have grown accustomed to low energy prices during more than a decade of continuing declining energy rates. They are now shocked to see retail electricity rates rising above $0.04 per/kWh. The energy landscape is changing as the electricity supply is tightening and demand is increasing with the growth of the Texas economy. Now more than ever, energy purchasers need experienced consultants to ensure that they are receiving the most competitive price the market can offer.

QuotEnergy is the expert at finding savings opportunities in challenging markets. The firm approached Sharyland ISD with insights to help the district save money and secure budget certainty. Ismael Gonzalez, Assistant Superintendent for Business-Finance & Support Services at Sharyland ISD, spearheaded the district’s energy procurement initiative with leadership support from the School Board of Trustees and the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maria Vidaurri. It was their collective focus on reducing costs that led to this success.

“Excellence is our tradition at Sharyland ISD, and that means doing whatever it takes to channel resources to our students, our teachers, and our facilities to ensure the highest quality learning experience,” said Mr. Gonzalez. “QuotEnergy impressed us with their proactive and collaborative approach to the energy markets – working with them was a true partnership that has netted us tremendous savings.”

ERCOT has a goal of 13.75% reserve generation margin, but that number currently sits at 7%. QuotEnergy was able to work through these market constraints with supplier executive management to secure energy rates for Sharyland ISD that far exceeded market norms.

“Getting a superior rate in a rising market takes knowledge, persistence, and creativity,” said Glencora Ore, President of QuotEnergy. “Sharyland ISD proved to be a great partner in this endeavor, allowing us the flexibility we needed to explore numerous options with multiple suppliers, while staying fully engaged along the way so we could negotiate at the executive level of Tier 1 suppliers.”

Added Jon Dumas, Vice President of Sales at QuotEnergy, “Our work with Mr. Gonzalez enabled us to capitalize quickly when we identified the most attractive energy sources for Sharyland. We are extremely proud of what we have helped Sharyland ISD accomplish and are delighted that the energy dollars saved will mean more money for the District’s students, teachers, taxpayers, and overall investment in education.”

About Sharyland ISD

Serving students in Mission, Palmhurst, McAllen, and Alton, Texas, the Sharyland Independent School District’s mission is to inspire, educate and empower all students to reach their full potential and become leaders of the highest moral character. At Sharyland ISD, Excellence is our tradition. To learn more, see www. sharylandisd.org .

About QuotEnergy Advisors

QuotEnergy, LLC is an energy-advisory firm focused on energy procurement, demand reduction, and renewables. With over 30 years of combined experience transacting in deregulated energy markets across the country, the company’s success rests in its singular focus on doing what is right for its customers. The company is built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, customer service, tenured supplier relationships, a sophisticated understanding of the market, and a transactional savvy that comes from years of successful procurements. QuotEnergy is an approved TIPS vendor ( www.tips-usa.com ). For more information about QuotEnergy Advisors, see www.quotenergy.com .

For additional information, contact:

Glencora Ore

President

QuotEnergy Advisors

512-203-3933

glencora@quotenergy.com



