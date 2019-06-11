LPL Financial and Good Life Companies Welcome J.R. Frenzel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor J.R. Frenzel has joined LPL Financial and aligned with Good Life Companies (Good Life), an enterprise firm offering support and resources to advisors leveraging LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Frenzel reported having served approximately $220 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. He joins from Oppenheimer & Company Inc.



/EIN News/ -- “With the way the industry is changing, I knew I had to reinvent myself to help improve my ability to serve my clients. Good Life set me up with a location and the office support to establish my firm. LPL provides access to technology and resources I need to cater to the unique needs of my clients,” said Frenzel, an active member of his Bridgeport, W. Va. community, a father and a husband to his high school sweetheart.

Frenzel spends his weekdays working with clients and coaching youth sports, and his weekends playing guitar in church. He approaches every aspect of life with a commitment to help others. “I am not just an advisor to my clients, I am a life coach, a handyman. I’m whatever I need to be to help them pursue their goals. Moving to the independent model has given me the freedom to do that and more,” he said.

“J.R was seeking independence and the ability to control his destiny,” said Conor Delaney, CEO, Good Life Companies. “He chose LPL and Good Life because he wanted to go into business for himself, but not by himself. Good Life presented him with the opportunity to outsource his non-revenue generating activities like real estate, technology integration, training, back office support, and even marketing with a turnkey office solution. LPL’s platform supports his freedom to run his business; together we have improved his position to work with clients.”

“We put our advisors at the center of everything we do, and use our leadership position and financial strength to invest and innovate to deliver the solutions they need to be successful,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We are honored that J.R. chose our platform and the support of Good Life to gain the freedom to serve his clients. We are committed to providing the resources he needs to address the changing demands of his clients and his firm. We welcome him to the LPL family and congratulate Conor and the Good Life team on their continued growth.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA / SIPC.

Good Life Companies and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

