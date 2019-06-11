Service Management World 2019 Announces Keynote Lineup Featuring Experts in Workforce Trends, IT, Innovation & More

Register by June 28 to save up to $800 and get three days for the price of two

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI , the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announces its keynote lineup for Service Management World 2019. Four keynote speakers – including Seth Mattison, Internationally Renowned Workforce Strategist and Management Trendspotter; Jim Dulle, Vice President of Operations & Information Technology, First American Title; James Taylor, Award-Winning Entrepreneur and Internationally Recognized Leader in Creativity and Innovation; and Amy K. Hutchens, Award Winning Speaker, Author, and Business Strategist – will headline the second annual event.



/EIN News/ -- Service Management World 2019 will take place November 11-13, 2019 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, FL. For more information, please visit: smworld.com/

“We’re excited to return to Orlando after a successful 2018 event to provide our attendees with the latest trends and technologies impacting the service management industry,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “This year’s keynote lineup will address all areas of a service management operation - from digital transformation and artificial intelligence, to workforce strategy and effective communication.”

Service Management World 2019 keynote lineup:

“Future Forces: How Digital Transformation is Shaping the New World of Work”

Presented by Seth Mattison, Internationally Renowned Workforce Strategist and Management Trendspotter

Mattison is an internationally renowned expert on workforce trends and generational dynamics. As founder and Chief Movement Officer of FutureSight Labs, he advises many of the world’s leading brands and organizations on the key shifts happening around talent management, change and innovation, leadership, and the future of work. Over the past five years, Mattison has shared his insight with thousands of business leaders around the world and has received accolades from many of the world’s leading brands, including Microsoft, AT&T, PepsiCo, GE Energy, Cisco, and more. In his keynote, Mattison will demystify what digital transformation is and unpack the most pressing challenges facing organizations on their path toward a more agile, innovative, and digitally competitive state.

“Establishing a Trusted Partnership Between IT and the Business”

Presented by Jim Dulle, Vice President, Operations & Information Technology, First American Title

Dulle has a rich background in Fortune 500 financial services technology evaluation and implementation, new business development, program and project management, and P&L management. After overseeing technology implementation and operations resources for two other large title insurance underwriters, he joined First American Title’s corporate IT team in 2013, serving in roles such as Engagement Director and as Vice President, Enterprise Management. He then transitioned to his current position as Vice President, Operations and Information Technology for the company’s direct title operations in January of 2018. Over the course of his career, Dulle has skillfully managed several enterprise software development and implementation initiatives that have positively impacted thousands of users. In his keynote, Dulle will share examples and experiences that were critical in creating a valued relationship between the business and IT, and how he matured from order taker, to business partner, to trusted advisor.

“Supercreativity TM : Augmenting Human Creativity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”

Presented by James Taylor, Award-Winning Entrepreneur and Internationally Recognized Leader in Creativity and Innovation

For more than 20 years, Taylor has been teaching entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, writers, and rock stars how to build innovative organizations and design the creative life they desire. As the founder of C.SCHOOL™ and host of “The Creative Life” podcast and TV show, he’s taught hundreds of thousands of individuals in over 120 countries. Drawing on his extensive experience, Taylor designed a framework for creativity that helps individuals and organizations achieve exponential growth. In his keynote, Taylor will take the audience on a journey to discover the backstage secrets of the world’s most creative individuals and innovative organizations, all while providing strategies for leveraging creativity in a world of automation.

“Leadership: The Power of Profitable Conversations”

Presented by Amy K. Hutchens, Award-Winning Speaker, Author, and Business Strategist

As a former executive of a billion-dollar global consumer products company, Hutchens is a dynamic, energetic catalyst for driving businesses forward faster. She travels the globe coaching executives, influencers, and go-getters on how to confidently and competently navigate their toughest conversations without saying something they regret, giving their power away, or damaging their relationships. With humor, insight, and experience, she engages and inspires audiences to master The Power of Profitable Conversations; her clients include The Home Depot, Starbucks, and more. She’s a featured contributor for Entrepreneur magazine, a featured guest on Bloomberg, NBC, Fox, and ABC, and her latest book, “The Secrets Leaders Keep,” is an Amazon bestseller. In her keynote, Hutchens will share practical tools for choosing and crafting conversations that fuel top performers and drive better behaviors.

To learn more about this year’s keynotes, please visit: smworld.com/conference/keynotesnew.aspx

Register for Service Management World 2019:

To register before June 28 to save up to $800 and get three days for the price of two, please visit: smworld.com/register/pricing-and-discounts.aspx

Follow HDI on social: (#SMWorld)

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech

Heather Donner

HDIPR@ubm.com

415-947-6109



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.