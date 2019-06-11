GlobalTranz Executive Vice President to Share E-Commerce Insights Alongside Industry Leaders

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that Executive Vice President Brian Winshall will discuss e-commerce and the retail landscape at Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network’s panel event, The Future of E-Commerce: Delivering on New Consumer Expectations According To “The New Rules of Retail, ” on June 18 in Chicago.



Winshall has been chosen to speak on the panel due to his extensive experience serving the supply chain and logistics needs of food and beverage manufacturers. With over 20 years of experience working with customers spanning from privately-held mid-market businesses to Fortune 250 global organizations, he is an expert in collaborating with shippers to develop innovative and agile supply chain solutions that leverage technology, people, and process to adapt to changes in the marketplace.

Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network’s event is focused on the evolution and disruption of current retail norms. This panel will explore how evolving consumer expectations, driven by e-commerce, create a ripple effect throughout the supply chain and compel food and beverage manufacturers to re-evaluate their approach to transportation and logistics. Joining Winshall on the panel are Adam Root, Chief Operating Officer of Blake’s Seed Based, Maureen Cherwin, Director of eCommerce & Digital Media at Simply Media, Kris McDermott, Senior Vice President of E-commerce at Edelman, and Molly Frank, Segment Marketing Manager at UPS. The panel will be moderated by Alan Reed, Executive Director of Chicagoland Food and Beverage Network.

“Today’s shippers are facing unprecedented challenges, and GlobalTranz is committed to helping companies navigate the new marketplace,” said Renee Krug, GlobalTranz CEO. “Throughout his career, Brian has helped many organizations, including some of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers, manage change and drive accelerated growth and profitability.”

This panel is part of a Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network event series focused on connecting industry players to share real-time insights from the field and to collaborate on driving innovation within the region. The organization was founded in 2017, with the goal of growing the food & beverage industry and local economy in Chicagoland. It is comprised of key players within the 4,500 companies in the greater Chicago area.

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong results with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative solutions and superior customer service delivered by the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

224-515-7383

communications@globaltranz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.