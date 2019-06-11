Risk Strategies Bolsters Mid-Atlantic Footprint, Private Client Practice with Acquisition of Creative Insurance Solutions

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of Creative Insurance Solutions , a quickly growing provider of custom insurance and risk management programs to successful individuals and families. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



/EIN News/ -- With offices in Potomac, Maryland and Washington, DC, Creative Insurance Solutions was founded in 2006 by its current owner, Steven Bender. The firm quickly established itself as a specialist in streamlining and simplifying the process and complexities involved with insuring and managing the many risks and liabilities that successful individuals and families encounter. The firm offers customized placement for a wide variety of insurance needs, including primary and secondary residences, private collections, identity theft, lost income, and kidnap and ransom.

“When evaluating potential partner organizations, we seek out specialization, expertise, and a smart, entrepreneurial spirit,” said Bob Courtemanche, Risk Strategies’ National Private Client Practice Leader. “Steven and his organization ticked all of those boxes and will be great additions to our efforts in the region and the practice.”

Risk Strategies has been steadily building its mid-Atlantic footprint as it opportunistically builds out various specialty practice groups and expert capabilities. In 2017, it acquired Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants, a Philadelphia-based specialist in medical malpractice insurance for physicians and surgeons, and Delmarva Surety , a Baltimore-based firm specializing in in the sale and servicing of surety bonds and commercial insurance. In 2018, the brokerage also acquired Arkin-Youngentob Associates , a full-service employee and executive benefits firm headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

“We saw joining Risk Strategies as a great opportunity for our clients and our business,” said Creative Insurance Solutions’ Owner, Steve Bender. “Our clients get access to deep expertise and broad resources, while our business can grow in an environment built for collaboration and initiative.”

Risk Strategies’ National Private Client Practice has grown steadily in recent years with a number of key hires, including the addition of Courtemanche, who previously served as Chairman of ACE Private Risk Services. The firm has also made strategic acquisitions to bolster the practice’s expertise and offerings, including the 2016 acquisition of Atlass Insurance Group , an established industry leader with unmatched expertise and market access for owners and operators of boats, yachts, and commercial vessels worldwide.

To learn more about Risk Strategies and its private client practice, click here .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Media Contact Sarah Sturba (401) 432-6503 ssturba@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.