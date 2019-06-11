RLH Corporation to Debut New Red Lion Inn & Suites in South Carolina

165 Room Hotel Anticipated to Open in Fall 2019

DENVER, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the signing of a franchise license agreement for a 165 room Red Lion Inn & Suites in Columbia, South Carolina. The hotel will feature an outdoor swimming pool, business center, free WiFi, meeting space and Whidbey Coffee.



“Red Lion Inn & Suites Columbia is an exciting addition to the RLH Corporation family,” said RLH Corporation President of Global Development Paul Sacco. “The hotel has 15,000 square feet of meeting space, with easy access to downtown Columbia for guests to enjoy all the city has to offer.”

Located less than 15 minutes from downtown Columbia, Red Lion Inn & Suites Columbia will be the perfect base camp for business or leisure travel to South Carolina’s capital. Guests can visit the Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden, Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park or the University of South Carolina.

Red Lion Inn & Suites Columbia will be located at 1539 Horseshoe Drive and is anticipated to open in Fall 2019. To learn more about franchising with RLH Corporation, visit franchise.rlhco.com . We don’t wait for the future. We create it.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com .

