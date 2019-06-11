Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, 2024 - Evolving IoT Standard and Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large Scale Adoption

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) in US$ Million and Megawatts (Capacity Installations). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report further analyzes the Global and regional markets in terms of volume (Capacity Installations in Megawatts) by the following Technology Segments:



Sensible Heat

Others

The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the Peak Period

Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Thermal Energy Storage Stay Relevant Despite Rising Popularity of Battery Storage

Major Benefits of Thermal Storage

Cost-Effective

Energy Efficient

Ancillary Benefits

Grid Benefits

Benefits to Service Providers

Social and Environmental Benefits

Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy Storage Technologies

Major Growth Driving Factors for Energy Storage

Energy Storage Technologies: Classification

Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical, Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy

Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient, Disruption-Resistant Grids

Global Market Outlook

Developing Regions of the World Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential for TES

Asia-Pacific

Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Latin America and Caribbean

Sub-Saharan Africa

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)



2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong Demand for Thermal Energy Storage Solutions

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

TES at Grid and Distributed Energy Levels

TES Systems' Efficiency in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind and Solar Power Generation Spurs Market Demand

Thermal Energy Storage Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for Electric Utilities

Important Role of TES Systems in Commercialization of Solar Thermal Energy Plants

Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat Technology Sustains Dominance

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings

Phase Change Materials-Based Systems Gain Prominence over Molten Salt-Based Thermal Storage

Demand for TES in Residential-Commercial HVAC and Commercial Refrigeration Systems on the Rise

TES' Energy Efficiency Augments its Application

TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning

Utility Load Factors

Stable and Secure Grid

Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning

Developments in Controls

Thermal Energy Storage Offers Cost and Energy Savings to the Cold Storage Sector

Evolving IoT Standard and Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large Scale Adoption

Thermal Energy Storage Generate Substantial Savings for Educational Institutes

Rising Deployments of Smart Grids Augurs Well for TES Market Growth

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth

Key Factors Hampering Market Prospects for TES Technologies



3. Innovations & Advancements

Compact TES for Higher Efficiencies and Cleaner Energy

FES' (Future-Energy-Solution) TES Technology

A Resorption TES System for Seasonal Storage

Novel PTC (Parabolic-Trough-Collector) for Residential Solar Heating

Graphite-Enhanced PCM for Better Storage Results in TES

Twenty Times Increase in Solar TES Capacity Using Graphite Foam

PCM-TES for Baby Incubators

Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly TES Systems

Novel Thermal Energy Storage System from NEST



4. Product Overview

Introduction to Energy Storage

Thermal Energy Storage: A Prelude

Thermal Energy Storage for Low-, Mid- and High-Temperature Applications

Space Consumption and Maintenance of TES Systems

Thermal Storage Technologies

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermo Chemical Heat Storage

TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage

Types of Ice Thermal Storage Systems

Advantages of Ice Thermal Storage

Low Cost of Construction

Small Chillers/Heat Rejection Equipment

Reduced Pipe and Pump Sizes

Low Cost of Energy

Shift in Energy Usage

Energy Savings

Other Advantages

Solar Power TES Systems

Two-Tank Direct System

Two-Tank Indirect System

Single-Tank Thermocline System

Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems

Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems

High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage

Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Thermal Storage Media

Ice/Ice Crystals

Concrete

Gravel

Phase Change Materials

Rock Strata

Costs of TES Systems



5. Product Innovations/Introductions

Siemens and AES Establish Fluence

Ice Energy Introduces Residential Ice Storage



6. Recent Industry Activity

Ingersoll-Rand Takes Over CALMAC

Genbright Partners with Ice Energy

Ice Energy Partners with NRG Energy

Siemens Unveil Thermal Storage System for Wind Power

Con Edison Incentivizes Thermal Energy Storage Installations

Axiom Exergy Raises Funds for Thermal Energy Storage

Ice Energy Joins Community Storage Initiative

Masdar Institute Signs Agreement with EnergyNest



7. Focus on Select Global Players



8. Global Market Perspective



