Ensighten Releases Inaugural U.S. Survey and White Paper on Marketing Data Security Awareness and Readiness Inside the Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensighten, the global leader in data privacy and omni-channel data management, today announced the release of its inaugural U.S. survey and white paper on Marketing Data Security. On the backdrop of GDPR and with the CCPA deadline fast approaching, the Spring 2019 survey, the first of its kind in the U.S. market, and accompanying white paper, “The Alarming Data Security Vulnerabilities Within Today’s Enterprises,” examines self-reported preparedness levels, knowledge of threat types and vulnerabilities. The research identifies organizations’ current and future plans, including investment around prevention of data breach and leakage.

Among numerous findings, the research shows that 83% of respondent companies, many with a global presence, suspect they are at risk of breaches, but two-thirds of them have not yet put proper protective measures in place. EMI Research Solutions conducted the survey for Ensighten. The full report is available here.

“In our survey of U.S. companies and global enterprises, we set out to better understand exactly where these executives stand regarding real-time control and management of enterprise and customer data on their websites and other digital properties,” said Ensighten Chief Revenue Officer Ian Woolley. “After all, a company’s website is more than a branding vehicle, more than a marketing piece. It is a data supported sales and marketing hub, a core business asset that needs to be protected. So, while our survey certainly showed a relatively high level of awareness—due to the uptick in breach-related headlines over recent years—we were startled by the lack of specific knowledge on threat types and corporate readiness in general.”

“The Alarming Data Security Vulnerabilities Within Today’s Enterprises” uncovers a state of transition and unrest when it comes to Marketing Security inside U.S. companies. Surveyed executives—all decision makers on data security, across Marketing, Security and IT—universally professed a high level of awareness and even alert on client-side website security vulnerabilities, yet they also confirmed that their organizations are not taking proactive measures and are effectively under-invested in protection.

Key Findings:

Alert but Inactive. Executives are on alert and "deeply concerned" over recent headlines about high-profile breaches and the security of the customer data on their websites—but they are not yet doing much about it. Just over 33% of executives say they've fully implemented policies related to client-side website security of customer data.



Compliance Challenged. Executives are turning their attention to CCPA compliance, but they're concerned about the lack of information available on what's required to achieve compliance. They also relay a self-awareness on their own lack of internal expertise, budget, and executive focus and concern.



Rightfully Concerned. There is a rising level of awareness regarding data vulnerabilities, as most executives (83%) believe their companies could be at risk of a client-side website security breach. Given the many marketing functionalities operating on their websites (registration, log-ins, chat, payment processing, social utility and more), that perception of risk is very real.



Underinvested, Overexposed. Many executives say they're planning to spend "more" on client-side website security, but current spend levels pale in comparison to the devastating effects of even a single breach, let alone a string of them. According to a 2018 IBM study, the average cost of a data breach today runs at $3.86 million. Yet, annual investments toward actually preventing data breach and leakage are less than $500,000 at the vast majority (79%) of companies.



Many executives say they’re planning to spend “more” on client-side website security, but current spend levels pale in comparison to the devastating effects of even a single breach, let alone a string of them. According to a 2018 IBM study, the average cost of a data breach today runs at $3.86 million. Yet, annual investments toward actually preventing data breach and leakage are less than $500,000 at the vast majority (79%) of companies. Incapable of Detection, Prevention. Although executives recognize the vulnerabilities that third-party technologies can introduce to their sites, many are addressing the threat with regularly scheduled audits, which are a poor use of time and do not represent concrete, preventive measures. A full 57% of companies cannot identify leakage of sensitive data from the browser, and 47% cannot prevent leakage of sensitive data from the browser.

Methodology

Respondents to the survey represented Marketing, Security, IT and Corporate Management leadership at 200 U.S. and global enterprise-size companies with more than 500 employees. All respondents indicated oversight responsibility in the realm of Marketing Security. All respondents were recruited by EMI Research Solutions, which conducted the survey via double-opt-in panel to a quantitative online survey.



To download a copy of “The Alarming Data Security Vulnerabilities Within Today’s Enterprises,” visit Ensighten’s website today. To discuss your company’s marketing data security needs and potential solutions, please contact info@ensighten.com

About Ensighten

Ensighten is a global cybersecurity leader, offering next-generation client-side protection against data loss, journey hijacking and intrusion. Through the Ensighten solution, organizations can assess privacy risk and stop unauthorized leakage or theft of data, as well as comply with CCPA, GDPR and other data privacy regulations. Ensighten’s MarSec™ platform protects some of the largest brands in the world from data leakage, whilst ensuring maximum web page performance.

Ensighten is headquartered in San Jose, with its European HQ in London. To learn more, visit www.ensighten.com, and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter via @ensighten.

