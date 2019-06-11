Water Treatment Chemicals Market Is Likely to Reach $31.7 Bn by 2022

Growing demand from municipal & industrial wastewater treatment, and increasing investment in Industrial sector have fueled the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing demand from emerging economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water treatment chemicals market was pegged at $23.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $31.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, key segments, and wavering market trends.

Growing demand from municipal & industrial wastewater treatment, and increasing investment in Industrial sector have fueled the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. On the other hand, presence of alternative water treatment methods hampers the growth to some extent. However, increasing demand from emerging economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

The corrosion inhibitors segment to maintain its lion’s share through 2016–2022-

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2015 and is expected to dominate during the study period. The scale inhibitors & dispersants segment, on the other hand, is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 5.0% by 2022.

The industrial segment to rule the roost-

Based on end-user, the industrial segment accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market in 2015 and is anticipated to retain its top status through 2016–2022. The same segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the period.

Asia-Pacific to lead the trail during the forecast period-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region held the major share in 2015, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the estimate period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The report offers a detailed analysis of the leading market players including GE Water & Process Technologies, AkzoNobel N.V., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Ecolab Incorporated, Cortec Corporation, BWA Water Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay S.A. These players have adhered to various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a strong hold in the industry.

