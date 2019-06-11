Worldwide Healthcare Services Market Overview, Share, Value Research Report

The Business Research Company offers Healthcare Services Market Segment By Type, By End User Gender, By Geography – Global Forecast To 2022 to its report store

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for healthcare services is expected to reach a value of nearly above $9 trillion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 9% since 2018.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the size of elderly populations, strong economic growth in emerging markets, health insurance reforms and home care/monitoring. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, and shortages of skilled human resources.

Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments, changes in lifestyles and improved survival and quality of life will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are government regulations, interest rate increases and government provisions in healthcare services.

The top opportunities in the global healthcare services market will arise in hospitals and clinics segment which will gain $1,688.3 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The healthcare services market size will gain the most in China at $657.3 billion. Healthcare services -trend-based strategies include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools and adopting shared medical appointments by companies. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare services industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality services to their patients.

To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company among a number of other strategies recommends the healthcare services companies to collaborate across verticals and industries to provide value-based healthcare, adopting cloud-based electronic health records, and expanding in emerging markets, among other strategies.

The global healthcare services market is highly fragmented. The top competitors in the global healthcare services market include National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Community Health Systems, Inc., DaVita Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc.

As a major trend, mobile and IoT technologies are being implemented by hospitals to provide information to the stakeholders in the hospital ecosystem. This technology offers real time visibility of patient health through active and passive data collection. This technology can monitor medical conditions and prevent life threatening diseases. It enables healthcare providers to make accurate and informed decisions on patients’ health. Data generated through I0T devices is becoming critical for patient care managers, and patients to diagnose, track and treat medical conditions. Major hospitals adopting IoT technology in the USA include HCA, Mercy Virtual Care Center and Kaiser Permanente.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has research professionals at its offices in the U.K., India, and the U.S. as well as a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology.

