Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market to Accrue a Sum of $8.24 Bn by 2025

Growing investment of plastic extrusion machines in the industrial sector, surge in awareness of energy saving globally, high speed & bulk production offered by plastic extrusion machines, and high demand for extruded plastic products propel the market growth. The blown film extrusion segment would be dominant through the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be lucrative through the forecast period.

Portland, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plastic extrusion market garnered $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% through 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, covering aspects such as the key investment pockets, drivers, restraints, & opportunities, major market segments, strategic developments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in awareness of energy saving among consumers, growing investment of plastic extrusion machines in the industrial sector, high speed & bulk production offered by plastic extrusion machines, and high demand for extruded plastic products drive the growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market. However, high initial cost of the equipment hampers the market growth. On the other hand, technological developments and design advancements are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market players.

Among process types, the blown film extrusion segment captured two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and would dominate the market during the study period. This is because industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and others employ blown film plastic extrusion machinery to produce blown plastic films for their packaging applications. However, the tubing extrusion segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% through 2025, owing to increase in application of these machines in industries such as food & beverage industry, medical industry, construction industry, and others.

The market in Asia Pacific held over two-fifths of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through the study period. It would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is because there is a high demand for plastic extrusion machine in the region due to the presence of many small to mid-level manufacturing sectors such as consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and others requiring high quality and continuous profile extruded plastic products in economies such as China and India. The other regions that the study covers include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players analyzed in the global plastic extrusion machine market report include Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, The Japan Steel Works, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA, and Windsor Machines Limited. These players have adopted various market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

