Dolby Laboratories Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary Andy Sherman to Deliver Keynote at IPBC Global 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary Andy Sherman will deliver a keynote presentation at IPBC Global 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. EDT.



/EIN News/ -- IPBC Global is widely acknowledged as one of the world’s pre-eminent IP business events and attracts high-level delegates from industry, finance and investment, the law, academia, and government, as well as IP intermediaries and aggregators. IPBC Global is hosted by IAM, the world’s leading IP business media platform.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Voice , Dolby Dimension , and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

