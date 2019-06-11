Manhattan Associates and BRP Consulting Work Together to Deliver Next-Generation Unified Commerce Platform

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced an extended partnership with retail management consulting firm BRP Consulting. The companies, which have been working together since 2016 , have now extended their partnership to equip retailers with next-generation omnichannel and point-of-sale solutions that help deliver a seamless, holistic shopping experience.



As consumer expectations of a unified commerce experience continue to rise, forward-looking retailers are seeking an intelligent, single-platform solution that enables network-wide, cross-channel visibility into customer, inventory and order information. Manhattan Associates delivers these solutions on a cloud-native microservices architecture designed to help brands embrace the rapid pace of omnichannel innovation. This approach provides increased flexibility and scalability, allowing retailers to quickly meet evolving demands without time-consuming, burdensome upgrades. This cloud-native technology also ensures that retailers are always on the most current software version and taking advantage of increased efficiency and profitability.

With the expanded partnership, Manhattan and BRP are working closely to expand awareness of these next-generation solutions with joint customers like Tailored Brands, a leading specialty retailer of men’s tailored clothing and the largest men’s formalwear provider in North America. Tailored Brands is elevating its customer experience by transitioning to a cloud-based unified commerce platform that incorporates robust order management, point of sale, fulfillment and customer engagement functionality to deliver a frictionless and consistent brand experience, regardless of the customer’s buying and service interaction points.

“In today’s retail environment, successful brands must deliver the seamless, personalized experience consumers expect,” said Ken Morris, principal, BRP Consulting. “Making this vision possible requires an intelligent, single-source commerce platform that equips retailers with network wide, cross-functional, real-time product and customer insights. Real-time retail is now a reality and a requirement for success.”

“Manhattan has long been at the forefront of helping clients manage the changing demands and complexities of omnichannel retail,” said Kevin Swanwick, senior director of Retail Solutions for Manhattan Associates. “Combining BRP’s industry leading expertise and deep implementation experience with Manhattan’s market leading technology creates the perfect synergy to address current brand experience challenges and helps us deliver great things for our customers.”

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

About BRP Consulting

BRP Consulting is an innovative retail management consulting firm dedicated to providing superior service and enduring value to our clients. BRP combines its consultants’ deep retail business knowledge and cross-functional capabilities to deliver superior design and implementation of strategy, technology, and process solutions. The firm’s unique combination of industry focus, knowledge-based approach, and rapid, end-to-end solution deployment helps clients to achieve their business potential. For more information on BRP, visit www.brpconsulting.com .

