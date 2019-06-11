GPS SmartSoles Expand Distribution Throughout Scandinavian Countries and Featured at Dementia Days Conference in Copenhagen

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS, people and asset tracking Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), today announced adding distribution channels of its GPS SmartSole through an agreement with Phoniro, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy, a leader in providing digital health care solutions to seniors in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland , the Netherlands and U.K. In addition the flagship GPS SmartSoles were featured at the Dementia Days international conference on May 23-24, 2019 in Copenhagen Denmark.



As part of an Assa Abloy Company, Phoniro is one of the clear market leaders in providing digital care solutions to the senior care sector with systems in use in over 200 municipalities and private care companies across Scandinavia. The collaboration will be managed through Posifon, the Sweden based distributor for the GPS SmartSoles whereby Phoniro will sell all the Posifon products and services in all the markets where Phoniro operates.

In Denmark where GTX distributor SafeCall was awarded a coveted two-year contract to supply the municipality of Oslo, Norway with wearable GPS devices along with a 24/7 monitoring cloud service center, presented the GPS SmartSoles at the international Dementia Days conference in Copenhagen, which had over 1,000 participants. Safecall presented the next generation SmartSole, available in three different sizes to fit every personal need. The SmartSole was presented as our flagship GPS wearable product for monitoring people of all ages who have a tendency to wander or get lost due to autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s or traumatic brain injury.

Across Europe, GTX distributors in the U.K., Sweden, Germany and Denmark are reporting noticeable progress with local and federal agencies and municipalities, and expect to see continued increases in SmartSole sales and subscription activations throughout 2019.

Consumer Purchase of GPS SmartSoles

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based products, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. GTX Corp develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF and BLE technology enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX Corp’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a US Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and police authorities, private companies, public and private senior care homes, and consumers.

GTX Corp is an equal opportunity employer with a history of employing a diverse workforce and US veterans; makes many of its products in the USA, is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and Trust 2 Protect partnership. The Company doesn’t just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. GTX puts the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

