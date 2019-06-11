North America Patch Cable Market Is Likely to Reach $2.39 Billion by 2025 at 12.3% CAGR: Says AMR

Increase in demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, and improved cable application have fueled the growth of the North America patch cable market. On the other hand, negative impact of Internet of Things hampers the growth some extent. Nevertheless, development of data centers and emergence of 5G revolution are expected to create multiple opportunities in the segment.

Portland, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the North America patch cable market was estimated at $871.9 million in 2017 and is expected to hit $2.39 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, and improved cable application have fueled the growth of the North America patch cable market. On the other hand, the negative impact of the Internet of Things hampers the growth some extent. Nevertheless, the development of data centers and the emergence of 5G revolution are expected to create multiple opportunities in the segment.

The copper cable segment to remain dominant from 2018-2025-

Based on product type, the copper cable segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead throughout the period. The fiber optic segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the tenure.

The CAT 6 segment to retain its top status-

Based on the cable category, the CAT 6 segment held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market. At the same time, the CAT 7 segment would register the fastest CAGR of 26.8% during the estimated period.

The non-networking segment to maintain its dominance-

Based on application, the non-networking segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is expected to lead the trail throughout the study period. Simultaneously, the networking segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The U.S. to dominate during the forecast period-

Based on the country, the U.S. garnered the highest share in 2017, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total market. Canada, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% through 2018-2025.

Frontrunners in the industry-

/EIN News/ -- The major market players analyzed in the report include Corning, CommScope, Black Box, General Cable, CP Technologies, Schneider Electric, Quabbin Wire & Cable Corporation, Major Custom Cable Inc., Legrand North America LLC, and Panduit Corp.

