Better Choice Company Signs Strategic Agreement to Supply Pet CBD Products in Retail Locations Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced signing a distribution agreement through a TruDog Implementation Program (TIP) Entity to supply the Asian American Trade Associations Council (“AATAC”) network of stores and retailers, one of the country’s largest trade associations for independent convenience stores and gas stations, its pet CBD products in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.



/EIN News/ -- Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO of Better Choice Company, commented, “Our strategic agreement to help market and onboard our products to the AATAC network of retailers through TIP, LLC falls in line with our strategy to secure first mover advantage in the pet CBD space through access to a vast nationwide retail network. This distribution is a pivotal step towards continuing to establish our brands in the high growth pet CBD health and wellness space. Our products will be featured at the point of sale in these locations, which will provide consumers direct access and awareness of our products.”

Better Choice’s line of products is expected to arrive in stores across the country in the summer of 2019 and may expand to 30,000 locations by the end of the year. Additionally, the agreement will include training for store clerks and associates, an educational campaign about CBD and other cannabinoids and in-store dedicated shelf space and marketing promotions.

“As the country embraces this explosive new category, we carefully assessed the brands in this channel and were actively searching for high quality CBD product partners to help educate and provide such products to carry in our retail network locations. Today we are pleased to welcome Better Choice Co’s line of pet CBD products to our network and locations,” said AATAC Board of Directors Trustee Paul Rock. “The strategic relationship will provide Better Choice greater brand recognition and opportunity to take full advantage of the retail scope offered by AATAC’s retailers who are the front lines of the impending CBD product explosion.”

The AATAC is among largest trade associations for independent convenience and gas stations in the country, comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, and other trade organizations under one blanket that consists of over 50,000 members controlling up to 90,000 locations cross the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Currently, there are approximately 154,000 convenience stores in the country. Notable brands include BP, 76, Sunoco, Gulf, Chevron, Shell, Marathon, Arco, Circle K, and more.

About Asian American Trade Associations Council

The Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) is composed of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country with each group having as few as a 100 or as many as 10,000 or more retail locations. The aggregate reach of AATAC is 90,000+ retail locations in the corner store, convenience store, and gas station (C-Store) industry. AATAC’s primary and affiliate members operate many franchises of the most popular branded C-Store retailers such as Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. AATAC was reshaped in 2012 to cohesively aggregate the purchasing power, bargaining ability, and regulatory feedback that are required to excel in the retailing industry across multiple sectors throughout North America. AATAC also is backed by the power of an implementation company and a marketing division that not only increases the reach and placement of products and services, but also can launch and build entire brands within the industry. AATAC conducts private tradeshows, dinners, events, gatherings, and face-to-face program implementations, providing its corporate partners with direct access to retail location owners and management and leading to a competitive advantage within the marketplace. The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

