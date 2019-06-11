AgilOne Delivers 104% Growth in the First Half of 2019 and Enhances Brands’ Ability to Engage with Customers

/EIN News/ -- Customer Data Platform leader reports organic sales growth of 104% year over year as enterprise brands tap into the power of first party data through a CDP

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgilOne , the leading customer data platform for enterprise B2C brands, today announced highlights from the first five months of 2019. The company gained 104% year over year organic new business growth and doubled new customers year to date in 2019 versus 2018. New brands signed during this time period include Roots, Smart & Final, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Clarks UK.

Additional growth highlights include:

AgilOne recently announced that sales revenue in the EMEA region increased by 136% from 2017 to 2018. To support this growth, AgilOne has more than doubled its workforce in the UK and Europe.

The Customer Data Platform category grew by 65% in 2018, according to a recent report published by the Customer Data Platform Institute .

. AgilOne’s RFP activity increased by 358% from 2017 to 2018, with continued increased activity into 2019.

AgilOne expanded the leadership team with the following new vice president appointments: Ajit Sutar, Vice President of Engineering Ryan Garaygay, Vice President of Engineering Carrie Koy, Vice President of Marketing Operations Tom Kolich, Vice President of Services Brian Liao, Vice President of Operations



“AgilOne has had significant growth this past year, including innovative new capabilities and customer wins. We’ve created a proven foundation and are continuing to grow and deliver new ways to enable enterprise brands to better understand and engage with their customers,” said Omer Artun, CEO and founder of AgilOne. “As the Customer Data Platform (CDP) market continues to heat up, companies that can show tangible, organic growth set themselves apart. With AgilOne’s CDP, large companies are able to transform customer engagement and measurably increase lifetime value.”

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store with over 250 store locations, and they chose AgilOne as their CDP in order to better engage, retain and market to their customers. “We look forward to working with AgilOne in an effort to become more relevant to our customers across marketing channels,” said Ed Wong, EVP Chief Merchant & Digital Officer at Smart & Final. “The ability for the AgilOne team to easily configure the platform to our specific needs, as well as its intuitive UI, were key factors in our decision. AgilOne’s strengths in analytics and identity resolution will help our marketing team obtain quick value from the platform.”

About AgilOne

AgilOne is the leading customer data platform for enterprise B2C companies. AgilOne's vision is to restore the personal relationships companies once had with customers before channel-specific marketing silos got in the way. AgilOne enables a single customer view through a best of breed identity resolution engine used on first party customer data. Machine learning and analytical algorithms enhance customer data leveraged through real-time APIs and orchestrated across all touchpoints. AgilOne helps brands build authentic omni-channel customer relationships that maximize lifetime value. The AgilOne Customer Data Platform supports more than 150 brands worldwide, including lululemon, Hugo Boss, Tumi, Schwan’s and Travelzoo.

Contact:

Lori Scribner

pr@agilone.com



