Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Report 2019: Growth in the Building & Construction Industry and Increasing Demand for Green Roofing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TPO Roofing Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global TPO roofing membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global TPO roofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial markets. The major drivers for this market are growth in the building & construction industry and increasing demand for green roofing solutions.



In this market, 45 millimeter, 60 millimeter, and 80 millimeter thick TPO roofing membranes are used as water proofing, heat resistance, and damage resistance solutions in residential and non-residential buildings.

The report forecasts that 45 millimeter thickness TPO roofing membrane will remain the largest segment due to their low cost and is the ideal choice for buildings which needs 10-15 years of service life. TPO roofing membranes with 80 millimeter thickness are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for materials with greater strength, energy efficiency, durability, and performance.



Within the TPO roofing membrane market, commercial will remain the largest end-use market by value and volume due to growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on environment friendly, energy efficient roofing solutions. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction activities and government initiatives to use products that offer a higher standard of energy efficiency in buildings.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and growing awareness about cost effective building solutions.



Some of the TPO roofing membranes companies profiled in this report include Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, DowDuPont Inc., and Sika AG.



Some of the features of TPO Roofing Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global TPO roofing membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meter) shipment.

Global TPO roofing membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meter) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global TPO roofing membrane market size by end use industry, membrane thickness, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global TPO roofing membrane market size by end use industry, membrane thickness, and application in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global TPO roofing membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global TPO roofing membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global TPO roofing membrane market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global TPO roofing membrane market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global TPO roofing membrane market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global TPO roofing membrane market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Commercial

3.3.1.1: Retail

3.3.1.2: Office

3.3.1.3: Hospitality

3.3.1.4: Education

3.3.1.5: Healthcare

3.3.1.6: Others

3.3.2: Residential

3.3.3: Industrial and Others

3.4: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Thickness

3.4.1: 45 Mil Thick Membranes

3.4.2: 60 Mil Thick Membranes

3.4.3: 80 Mil Thick Membranes

3.5: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Application

3.5.1: Roofing

3.5.2: Reroofing



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Region

4.2: North American TPO Roofing Membrane Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, and Industrial and Others

4.2.2: Market by Thickness: 45 Mil, 60 Mil, and 80 Mil

4.3: European TPO Roofing Membrane Market

4.4: APAC TPO Roofing Membrane Market

4.5: ROW TPO Roofing Membrane Market



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities in the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities of the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Region

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities in the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market by Thickness

6.2: Strategic Analysis

6.2.1: Capacity Expansion of the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market

6.2.2: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market

6.2.3: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Carlisle Companies Incorporated

7.2: GAF Materials Corporation

7.3: Johns Manville

7.4: Firestone Building Products

7.5: DowDuPont Inc.

7.6: Sika AG

7.7: ARDEX Australia

7.8: Tremco



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugg32

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Construction



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.