Aircraft Market (Parts Manufacturing, Repair & Maintenance) 2019 Research Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft manufacturing and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market and aircraft manufacturing market size reached a value of nearly $480 billion in 2017, having grown at 4% since 2013.

The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market (or aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair services market) consists of sales of complete aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes, and related services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes and/or provide related services.

The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance industry consists of companies involved in developing prototypes and manufacturing or assembling of complete aircraft and aircraft parts. This industry also includes companies that provide modifications or conversions, repair, parts replacing, and complete overhauling and rebuilding of aircraft. The types of aircraft manufactured by companies in this industry include gliders, helicopters, drones, ultra-light aircraft, passenger aircraft, private jets, military aircrafts, fighter jets, bombers and unmanned and robotic aircraft.

The top opportunities in the global aircraft manufacturing market and the aircraft parts manufacturing and repairs & maintenance market will arise in the civil airplanes manufacturing segment, which will gain $76.3 billion of global annual sales by 2021, and in the USA, where an almost identical amount will be added to the overall market. 14 market-trend-based and five player-adopted strategies for aircraft manufacturing industry businesses include those in low-cost countries competing for business in the major aircraft manufacturing countries, offering retro-fitting of inflight entertainment systems, developing turboprop models, investment in engine overhaul facilities, strengthening market presence in their regional aviation market and for businesses in all segments major investment in research and development.

Markets Covered: Aircraft manufacturing market (civil and military helicopters, civil airplanes, military airplanes, civil and military gliders, civil and military drones); aircraft parts manufacturing, repair & maintenance market (civil aircraft maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), military aircraft maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), aircraft engine & engine parts, other aircraft parts); global aerospace & defense market.

Data Segmentations: aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (Aircraft Manufacturing market(Civil And Military Helicopters, Civil Airplanes, Military Airplanes, Civil And Military Gliders, Civil And Military Drones); Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair & Maintenance market(Civil Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO), Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO), Aircraft Engine & Engine Parts, Other Aircraft Parts) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage, global Aerospace & Defense Market.

Aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market organizations covered: The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global per capita average expenditure aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance, by country and global, global market size, percentage of GDP, by country; aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market customer information, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Industry: The report explains over 30 strategies for aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include companies staying abreast of technology such as Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to compete effectively in their field and Boeing’s growth strategy is to expand its operations in emerging markets.

Opportunities for Aircraft and Aircraft Parts Manufacturing and Repair & Maintenance sector companies: The report reveals the global Aircraft and Aircraft Parts Manufacturing and Repair & Maintenance industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has research professionals at its offices in the U.K., India, and the U.S. as well as a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology.

