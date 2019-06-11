Polyurea Coatings Market is Projected to Grow at US$ 1,500 Mn by 2029- Future Market Insights

Non-VOC’ Leading the Way in Polyurea Coatings Market, Cost Competitiveness Boosting Hybrid Coatings Sales: FMI

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights offers vital insights concerning to the global polyurea coatings market, and delivers exclusive information through structured market research. The report titled, 'Polyurea Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029',estimates the market and forecasts the forthcoming market scenario on the basis of type, isocynate type, application, and region. The global polyurea coatings market was valued nearly US$ 600 Mn in terms of value at the end of 2018, and is expected to surpass US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of over 9.0%.

The global polyurea coatings market is segmented on the basis its type into pure polyurea and hybrid polyurea. On the basis of type, the hybrid polyurea segment is a prominent segment in the global polyurea coatings market, as it has a lower price range and also various application areas. However, the pure polyurea coatings segment is projected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns towards the risks associated with VOC content coatings, and shifting trend towards the adoption of advanced as well as eco-friendly coating technologies to drive the demand for polyurea coatings.

/EIN News/ -- Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9657

Rapid Industrial Growth to Propel the Polyurea Coatings Market

Polyurea coatings are primarily used for waterproofing and corrosion-protection purposes. Polyurea coatings are used for the waterproofing of roofs, walls, and floors in the building & construction industry. Polyurea coatings are also used as bridge coatings for corrosion protection as well as waterproofing. Therefore, the growing building and construction industry and increasing infrastructural development, especially in developing nations, are expected to drive the growth of the polyurea coatings market.

Polyurea coatings are used as pipeline coatings, tank coatings, and also for coating machinery & equipment in various industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, mining, water supply & treatment, etc. Hence, rapid industrialization across the globe will positively influence the polyurea coatings market. Increasing environmental awareness pertaining to VOC emissions will act as prime driving factor for the polyurea coatings market. Growing automotive production will elevate the demand for polyurea coatings, as they are used as anti-scratch and anti-corrosive coatings. Growing urban population, rising GDP growth of developing countries, and increased consumer spending are expected to indirectly drive the growth of the polyurea coatings market.

Preview Analysis Global Polyurea Coatings Market Segmentation By Type (Pure Polyurea, Hybrid Polyurea); By Isocyanate Type (Aromatic, Aliphatic); By Application (Building & Construction, Industrial): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyurea-coatings-market

Polyurea coatings cure quickly and are highly reactive. The application of polyurea coatings on wet surfaces may cause poor adhesion on the surface. Thus, the surface requires adequate amount of drying time before the application of a polyurea coating. Moreover, the cost of application of polyurea coatings is much higher, owing to the cost of the spraying equipment. The handling of such equipment requires skilled labourers and technicians. The aforementioned factors might hamper the growth of the polyurea coatings market.

South Asia’s Market for Polyurea Coatings to Witness Lucrative Growth Prospects

From a regional perspective, Europe and North America are prominent markets for polyurea coatings, due to the increasing demand for advanced and eco-friendly coatings because of stringent environmental regulations pertaining to VOC emissions. Increasing government initiatives for the adoption of advanced coating technologies due to rising environmental awareness in regions such as East Asia and South Asia are expected to drive the demand for polyurea coatings in South Asia and East Asia. South Asia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11%.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9657

During the latter half of the forecast period, East Asia is expected to surpass Europe in terms of market value. Also, regions such as Latin America are anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, due to the growth in building & construction activities and automotive production. Also, the markets in regions such Oceania and the Middle East & Africa are expected to experience healthy growth during the forecast period.

Polyurea Coatings Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the players stated in the study of the global polyurea coatings market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Teknos Groups, DowDuPont Inc., Versaflex Incorporated, Sherwin Williams Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Covestro AG, PPG Industry Inc., and Rhino Linings Corporation, among others.

Buy Polyurea Coatings Market Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9657

More from FMI’s Chemicals & Materials Market Intelligence:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: http://keepfacts.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.