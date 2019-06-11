Remote Engines for Talend Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now have access to Remote Engines for quick deployments of cloud-to-cloud, cloud-to on premise environments in Azure

Redwood City, Calif.

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, announced today the availability of its Remote Engines for Talend Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure, in all regions. With Remote Engines, companies can run integration tasks securely across cloud and on-premise environments with only a few clicks from an Azure account.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets global customers discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, director of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Remote Engines for Talend Cloud reach more customers and markets."

Trusted data with Remote Engines for Talend Cloud

Talend Cloud is a unified, comprehensive, and highly scalable integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) that enables customers to collect, govern, transform, and share data. Within a single interface, companies can use big data integration, data preparation, API services, and data stewardship applications to provide trusted and governed data across the organization. With Remote Engines for Talend Cloud, companies can securely run integration tasks natively from cloud-to-cloud, on-premise to cloud, or cloud to on-premise completely within the customer’s environment to enhance performance and security. Additional features include the ability to:

Collect, govern, transform, and share data with ease and speed for Azure Data Lake and data warehouse projects

Lower latency connectivity to local Azure resources such as Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Blob Storage, and Azure Data Lake Storage

Process data and deliver analytics quickly and securely in an organization’s own environments

Deploy the remote engine via Azure Marketplace in any region with only a few clicks and scale it up and down on-demand as required

“Talend is pleased to offer support for hybrid use cases, which can scale up or down on demand for Azure customers,” said Mike Pickett, SVP of business development and ecosystem at Talend. “Whether a company is looking to build a trusted data lake or modernize a data warehouse, the new Remote Engines for Azure provides the flexibility to make it possible to integrate data across all environments.”

Companies across all industries choose Talend Cloud for cloud data lake and cloud data warehouse projects because it offers more than 900 connectors and components, built-in data quality, native support for the latest big data and cloud technologies, and software development lifecycle (SDLC) support for enterprises – all at a predictable price.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Customers can find the Remote Engines for Talend Cloud on Azure Marketplace here and begin using these features today.

