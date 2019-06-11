Enphase Energy to Participate at ROTH London Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that the Company will be participating at the 5th Annual ROTH London Conference in London, UK.



Badri Kothandaraman, President and CEO, and Eric Branderiz, CFO at Enphase Energy, are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors on June 18-19, 2019 at the Intercontinental London Park Lane Hotel.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 20 million microinverters, and over 895,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 125 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's advantages of its technology. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

