HealthLynked Announces Integration of Quest Draw Centers to its Healthcare Network

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading digital healthcare company, announced today that it has integrated over 400 Quest Diagnostic Collection Center locations throughout the Southeast into the HealthLynked Network’s responsive mapping program. Quest Collection Centers are marked by the distinctive Quest logo in the map window of the HealthLynked application, allowing patient members to locate the nearest collection center for lab testing. Hours of operation and that location’s services appear in an expanding window above the map pin. The company also has paired participating insurance providers with its patient members.



This feature will help patients in choosing a laboratory that has been approved by their insurance company. Since insurance companies negotiate with laboratories for preferred rates, patients using an unapproved lab may incur additional costs. HealthLynked’s mission is to improve the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike, so this is an important step toward improving this fundamental aspect of laboratory testing.

Quest Diagnostics is the world’s leading provider of diagnostic testing services with a medical and scientific staff of approximately 900 M.D.s and Ph.D.’s, an extensive network of convenient patient locations and laboratories with a range of complementary diagnostic products.

Michael Dent M.D., HealthLynked’s Chairman and CEO stated, “Incorporating Quest Diagnostic Draw Center locations into our system is a logical step in our mission to build a fully integrated healthcare network. Testing is a routine part of the healthcare process today, and it is important to make access to facilities as easy as possible for patients. Geo-location of Quest Laboratories Draw Centers makes them easier to find via mobile devices, improving patient compliance on laboratory testing requested by doctors.”

Dr. Dent went on to say “The Southeast region of the United States is where we currently have the largest number of patient members. We anticipate expanding this service to the rest of the country within the next few months as we test the adoption with our patient members in this region.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge.

Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub “PAH” for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services.

For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov .

