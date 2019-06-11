Patriot One Rings Toronto Stock Exchange’s Opening Bell

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One Technologies” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ multi-sensor covert threat detection platform, participated in the ringing of the opening bell for Canada’s TSX exchange in celebration of the Company’s uplisting from the TSX venture board on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



“We’re very excited to participate in the opening of Canada’s TSX exchange today,” shared Scott Shepherd, Patriot One’s Chairman of the Board. “It’s a tribute to our hard-working staff, along with the support of our investors, clients and partners, who have made this day possible.”

/EIN News/ -- Patriot One Technologies listed on the TSX Venture exchange back on November 14, 2016. Over the past two and a half years, the company has secured four (4) rounds of funding for a total raise of approximately $87 million CAD. In addition, Patriot One has secured non-dilutive $3M CAD support from Raytheon Canada and in-kind support from partners like Cisco’s Innovation Program and Start-up IBM Program . All of these events and programs have helped the Company advance its efforts in the development of its PATSCAN CMR covert weapon detection solution, as well as adding two (2) additional solutions to its portfolio of products - PATSCAN VRS video threat detection and PATSCAN STS multi-chemical threat detection.

“Creating a layered, multi-sensor covert threat detection platform that can be deployed from parking lot to inside buildings has helped create value not only for our resellers and their end user clients, but for our shareholders and staff,” explained Martin Cronin, Patriot One’s CEO. “Personally, I am thankful for the support I receive every day from our board, my colleagues and staff, our partners and clients, and our valued shareholders. They all have helped us to achieve this success and there will be many more successes to come, as we begin rolling our PATSCAN solutions out in to the marketplace.”

Post the TSX bell ringing ceremony, Martin Cronin will be delivering the final presentation at the Annual TSX Technology Investor Day Conference at 10:45am EDT at the TMX Broadcast Center. He’ll share insights on today’s public security space and the need for a covert multi-sensor approach to threat detection for creating safer environments without a fortress like feel.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Patriot One Technologies,

“Scott Shepherd” “Martin Cronin” Scott Shepherd

Chairman Martin Cronin

CEO

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One Technologies’ mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com

Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, PR Media Now

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.