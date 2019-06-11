Naveego Expands Global Reach to Asia Pacific Market – Announces Strategic Partnership with Mondelio to Deliver Complete Data Accuracy Solution for Enterprise Customers

Joint Venture Combines the Power of the Naveego Cloud-first Distributed Data Accuracy Solution with Mondelio’s Leading Corporate Performance Management and Analytics Software and Services

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. & SYDNEY, Australia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naveego , an emerging leader of cloud-first distributed data accuracy solutions, today announced that the company has expanded its global reach to the Asia Pacific market with Mondelio becoming the first strategic partner in the region. The joint venture combines the power of the NaveegoTM Complete Data Accuracy Platform with Mondelio’s leading corporate performance management and advanced analytics software and services to enable true digital transformation for customers.



Poor data quality has plagued enterprises for decades costing the U.S. economy $3.1 trillion a year . At $100 for each incorrect record , a company with only 50,000 incorrect records incurs a cost of $5 million to maintain them. This problem is compounded by an explosive wave of new data growth due to the rise of artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and other sources outside of traditional data centers.

The Naveego data accuracy platform combined with Mondelio’s corporate performance management and advanced analytics software will empower organizations to proactively transform data into viable, actionable information assets across enterprise systems and harness the power of data for predictive business modeling and analytics. As a result, customers will have the benefits of exceptional data quality without the complexity and high cost of customized installation and the ongoing maintenance of legacy based solutions. By connecting all sources of data into a single view, businesses can proactively achieve global data health in a single repository.

“To achieve true digital transformation, businesses need a data accuracy solution that unifies and manages both traditional and new data sources into a single accurate record for business advantage,” said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “Our strategic partnership with Mondelio will allow APAC customers to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time to provide a single, comprehensive view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health.

“Partnering with Naveego is a key step for Mondelio, increasing our capability to provide leading edge solutions for our customers in financial services, energy, mining, and commercial and industrial IOT markets,” said Paul Orfanos, President, Mondelio. “Naveego’s data quality software combined with Mondelio’s technical and business knowledge create a powerful combination, greatly enhancing our service offering in the areas of data quality and advanced business intelligence.”

About Mondelio

Since commencing operations in 1982, Mondelio's single focus is to provide predictive data modelling and data analytics services to organizations throughout Australia and Asia. Our traditional corporate performance management products extend across multiple industries and we have partnered with leading global organizations in analytics and data accuracy to stay ahead of curve and to be relevant in a shifting landscape. Our partners are handpicked because they share the same desire of putting customers first with great products, services and ongoing support. Our vision is to provide customers with data accuracy tools to help predict corporate performance through data analytics.

About Naveego

Naveego is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data quality and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The NaveegoTM Complete Data Accuracy Platform leverages the Apache Hadoop open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter .

