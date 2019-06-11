Roadman Investments Enters Into Start Up Advisory Agreement With Champignon Brands Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) has entered into a start up advisory agreement (the “Advisory Agreement”) between the Company and Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon”). Champignon is a British Columbia Company engaged in the business of reselling craft mushrooms via e-commerce distribution channels.



The Advisory Agreement permits the Company to provide advice for start-up businesses including reviewing potential transactions, assisting with retail and ecommerce initiatives and making introductions to strategic partners. Under the terms of the Advisory Agreement, Champignon will pay the Company $1,000 for every five-hour block of advisory services provided by the Company or its agents up to a maximum of $20,000 in any one month (the “Cash Fee”). The Company will also be eligible to receive incentive options.

Under the terms of the Advisory Agreement, the Company may advance funds in exchange for a non-interest bearing promissory notes payable to the Company. The Company has not committed to any advances at this time. In the event that the total of advanced funds, reimbursable expenses payable or outstanding Cash Fee payable exceeds $50,000, the Company will have the following rights:

to appoint a director (subject to necessary corporate approvals), inspect records, attend meetings and participate in negotiations. a right of first refusal to participate in any future equity offerings conducted at a price of $0.05 per share or higher. upon request, require Champignon to grant the Company a general security interest over the assets of Champignon and to provide notice to the Company prior to granting any security interests to other parties. The Company and Champignon are Arm’s Length and no securities have been issued to either party.

Roadman Investments Inc. is engaged in the business of incubating and working with start up entities in with a view to generate capital and generate returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

